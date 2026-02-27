All Resident Evil Requiem blood analyzer puzzle solutions

How do you solve the Requiem blood analyzer puzzles? Grace can pick up several blood specimens on her excursion through the Rhodes Hill care center. Through them, you can put all those crafting materials lying around to good use - you just need to deliver them to the blood analyzer in the Blood Labs or the Office and activate them first.

To solve the blood analyzer puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem, you must activate the correct nodes on a chemical compound within a minimum number of steps. Blood specimens unlock some of the best crafting items in the horror game, provided you can analyze them correctly. We've included where to find each blood specimen, the correct steps for the blood analyzer, and the crafting recipes you unlock for solving it.

All blood specimens and analyzer solutions

The blood analyzer requires three blood specimens:

Blood Specimen (Denatured)

Blood Specimen (Reversible)

Blood Specimen (Converged)

Puzzle #1 - Blood Specimen (Denatured)

This blood specimen is the tutorial puzzle for the blood analyzer. You can find it on the desk to the right of the blood analyzer in the Blood Labs. It unlocks the Handgun Ammo and Hemolytic Injector crafting recipes.

You have one step to complete this puzzle:

Step #1: Activate the node between two other inactive nodes.

Puzzle #2 - Blood Specimen (Reversible)

This blood specimen is in the corner of the side room attached to the Blood Labs, and we recommend picking it up immediately after the first one. It unlocks the Steroids and Stabilizers crafting recipes.

You have four steps to complete this puzzle:

Step #1: Activate the node in the corner between two red nodes.

Step #2: Activate the node in the center.

Step #3: Activate the node in the top corner.

Step #4: Activate the node in the opposite corner.

Puzzle #3 -Blood Specimen (Converged)

This blood specimen is on the desk inside the Closet attached to the Waiting Room. You need the Requiem clearance wristband for level one access to enter this room. It unlocks the Med Injector and 12.7x55m ammo crafting recipes.

You have two steps to complete this puzzle:

Step #1: Activate the node between two other inactive nodes.

Step #2: Activate the middle node surrounded by inactive nodes.

Once you've analyzed those blood specimens and unlocked those essential crafting recipes, you can begin the hunt for Requiem Antique Coins to unlock more upgrades for Grace in Rhodes Hill. Watch out for Requiem Mr. Raccoon collectibles as you explore, and pick up the Requiem pantry key for rare supplies to help Grace survive.