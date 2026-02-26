All Resident Evil Requiem BSAA container locations and how to get the key

How do you unlock and find all BSAA containers in Resident Evil Requiem? We were surprised to find the BSAA knocking around the remains of Raccoon City, but fortunately, they left a camp for us to utilize, as well as containers full of goodies lying around.

The bad news is, we need a key, so if you've stumbled on some of these containers before, you've found the key. Fear not, you can circle back to them as unlocking the BSAA container key is part of Resident Evil Requiem's story. You'll also find a note in the Central Camp detailing what all the BSAA containers hold, so you can decide whether it's worth your while going after them.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At PCGamesN, our experts spend hours testing hardware and reviewing games and VPNs. We share honest, unbiased opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

BSAA container locations

Here are the three container locations we've found so far:

Container 01: This container is already open and can be found in front of the Cedarbrooks apartment, it contains medical supplies and consumables.

This container is already open and can be found in front of the Cedarbrooks apartment, it contains medical supplies and consumables. Container 02: Found next to the Central Camp and save point, you need to unlock this to access the motorbike and repair kit for the detonator, and it is the only non-optional container.

Found next to the Central Camp and save point, you need to unlock this to access the motorbike and repair kit for the detonator, and it is the only non-optional container. Container 03: Found outside the Gas Station, it contains the Marksman 1A, a powerful rifle with a semi-automatic scope.

Found outside the Gas Station, it contains the Marksman 1A, a powerful rifle with a semi-automatic scope. Container 04: Found just outside The Applegate Hotel, it contains a Legendary Tracking Module (8600) and the BSAA Emblem Charm that increases the firepower on no-scope sniper rifles.

How to get BSAA container key

On your way to get the detonator parts, there's a cutscene that shows a group of dead BSAA agents. Leon investigates what happened to them through their old headcam footage. After this, he finds the key in one of their pockets.

Now that you know how to unlock the BSAA container key and what you'll find in each one, here are all RE9 Mr. Raccoon locations and all safe code combinations for extra loot.