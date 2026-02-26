How to solve the puzzle in the Chairman's Office in Resident Evil Requiem

Wondering how to solve the puzzle in the Chairman's Office in RE Requiem? To get the moon quartz for the main door, you need to navigate to the Chairman's Office and solve the puzzle on the large device in the corner of the room. Here's how to do it. It's worth noting, this guide contains minor spoilers.

The Chairman's Office is found in the West Wing in the clinic in Resident Evil Requiem, and you'll pick up two important items in this room: a ruby to get access to the East Wing keycard and one of the three quartzes you need to unlock the main door and escape the hospital.

Chairman's Office puzzle solution

In the corner of the first seating area of the Chairman's Office is a large device with a sun, star, and moon across the top. You need a four-digit passcode to activate this, which involves punching in either a sun, star, or moon in a specific order.

To find the code, grab the pencil from the Chairman's desk and go to the coffee table in the seating area. On the table is a small notepad with a page torn out, Grace comments that it's indented, so use the pencil to shade the indents on the page and reveal the code.

The code is MOON, SUN, STAR, MOON. Inputting it correctly gives you the moon quartz that you can slot into the main door in the main hall. We're one step closer to escaping!

Now you know how to solve the puzzle to get the moon quartz, here's where to find all antique coins, and how to solve the puzzle in the Lead Researcher's office to get the sun quartz.