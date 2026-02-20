Pre-order Resident Evil Requiem with a discount, and get a free game or a coupon

As much as I love the classic entries, the newer Resident Evil games (Biohazard and Village) are some top-tier twists on the beloved franchise, easily becoming some of the best horror games in my library. The first-person perspective and limited ammunition take it away from the action-focused parts of Resident Evil 5 and 6, respectively, but Resident Evil Requiem is bringing the best of both worlds here. If you're keen to see how Grace and Leon's story falls together in the ninth mainline entry, you can pre-order it at a discount with Fanatical. And, to make it even more worthwhile, you can also get a free Steam key for another game, or potentially, a coupon for your next purchase.

We've still got a couple of weeks until Resident Evil Requiem joins our digital shelves of dust-covered backlogs, which means we haven't got our pesky hands on delivering a review yet. However, what we've seen so far has been promising. In our most recent Resident Evil Requiem preview, Danielle says that "Capcom has finally revisited what made the series what it is today, crafting a fresh nightmare that both old and new fans will eat up."

Resident Evil Requiem sees you play as FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Outbreak's Alyssa, as well as the iconic Leon Kennedy of - well, the rest of the series' fame. The former has a more Village-style approach to gameplay, as you're at the mercy of a monster that constantly stalks you, akin to Mr. X or Lady Dimitrescu, while Leon's parts of the game are more combat-centric, putting the focus on third-person combat and Leon's famously overexaggerated moves. Like parrying a chainsaw with a small hatchet.

The two stories also take the pair to different locations, dealing with completely strange circumstances. Grace is investigating a series of strange deaths in the Wrenwood Hotel before being kidnapped and trapped in the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center, while Leon's job is to uncover the reason behind the deaths of multiple Raccon City survivors, 30 years after the destruction of the city.

As someone who loves the series and has recently had my wife hiding behind my back as I play through Biohazard and Village, I'm all in on Requiem. I have never felt frustrated by a focus on action over horror, or vice versa, and I'm happy that Capcom's upcoming entry is finding a balance between the two. So long as the pacing remains intact, I'm going to be switching off the lights and immersing myself in Requiem for hours.

If you're looking to grab the upcoming horror game, you can get Resident Evil Requiem for just $57.39 / £49.19 from Fanatical. That's an 18% discount off the retail price, and every purchase comes with a 'Classified Gift', which grants you a free Steam key for another game, or potentially, a coupon for future purchases. A discount alone makes it worthwhile, but free gifts? Who can say no to that?

So, if you were thinking about making your Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders anyway, why pay full price? There's more benefit to buying it from Fanatical and getting a Steam key, as opposed to simply paying the retail cost at Steam.