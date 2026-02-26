How to destroy the padlock and solve the Lead Researcher's Office puzzle in Resident Evil Requiem

Where do you get corrosive and destroy the padlock in Resident Evil Requiem? The main objective in the game's early hours is to find three quartz, which are used as keys to a door that leads to the clinic's courtyard. Along the way, you'll need to complete various puzzles and find some very strange items.

As you hunt for the second quartz in Resident Evil Requiem, you'll need to destroy a padlock on a puzzle box, but it's not immediately clear what you have to do. Excitingly, this puzzle leads you to facing one of the horror game's most terrifying monsters, so be prepared!

Where to get Corrosive

First of all, head to the Lead Researcher's Office in the East Wing of the clinic, where a document on the table by the desk says you can find corrosive, to destroy the padlock.

When you exit the room, a big baby will block the way and start to chase you. You can grab the level one access wristband from the body on the ground before you start the chase. Head downstairs, and once you're confident the baby is no longer upstairs, circle back around.

Then, head to the Conference Room, where you'll have to fight through a group of zombies. One of the screaming ones will be in there, so it's not an easy fight. The Corrosive is in the back room, so grab it once you're done fighting.

How to destroy the padlock

With Corrosive in hand, head back to the room, at which point you'll be confronted by Victor. Once he's gone, you need to destroy the lock with the Corrosive. Just interact with the lock, and you'll pour the acid on it.

To solve the code on the sun puzzle box, check the photo on the desk in that room. There's a man, presumably Spencer, in front of that same puzzle box. You can see the right two symbols, which are moon and sun, and you can see the edge of another, which looks to be the sun. Therefore, you just need to figure out what the first symbol is, which is where some trial and error comes in.

How to open the sun puzzle box

The solution for the sun puzzle box in the Lead Researcher's Office is Star, Sun, Moon, and Sun, from left to right. Confirm that, and the box will open.

In the puzzle box, you'll find a research book with instructions on how to open the organ box, as well as the second quartz. Head back to the door in the centre of the clinic and put the quartz in the hole before heading out to get the third and final one.

While you're in the clinic, be sure to find all of the antique coin locations and grab the pantry key to grab the goodies inside.