How to get the East Wing keycard in Resident Evil Requiem

How do you get the East Wing keycard in Resident Evil Requiem? As with any Resident Evil game, there are places to go, puzzles to solve, and zombies to kill. Requiem's first major puzzle area tasks you with doing all three, and as Leon disappears on the other side of the door, you're left to get out of the hospital alone, but of course, it's not as simple as that. This area is full of locked doors, including two areas that can only be accessed with a keycard. It's worth noting, this guide contains minor spoilers.

You'll come across the West Wing keycard pretty quickly in Resident Evil Requiem; after stumbling on a dying researcher and a room of what appears to be experiments, he warns you not to open the door, before swiftly dying and leaving his keycard in his pocket. The East Wing keycard is a little trickier to get; it involves combing through the rooms of the West Wing. Here's how to find it. Only read on if you're happy with minor spoilers of what you'll find in the horror game's West Wing.

East Wing keycard location

The keycard to unlock the East Wing can be found in the pocket of an employee in the parlour room. This is the room just as you go through the West Wing main doors, before you get to the kitchen. Unfortunately, it's locked, but you'll see a slot for a gemstone, so off we go to search the West Wing.

The West Wing is tricky to navigate, the first encounter means going through the kitchen, and unless you've got enough bullets to bring down the chef zombie guarding its way, you'll need to carefully move the trolley out of the way to get to the doors on the other side. We're not sure if you can do this without triggering him seeing you, and if he does spot you, he appears to slam the trolley out of the way and you're free to pass, but only once you've ducked out of his way, or left the room and come back again.

There are a few zombies roaming the corridors once you go through, so be on the lookout and avoid them the best you can, to conserve ammo. You'll need to make your way through the dining room and up the stairs, taking a map of the West Wing as you go. Straight ahead is a piano room and a singing/dancing zombie; take a right and go through the doors to a landing, with the Chairman's Office on the right.

In the office, there's a zombie to take out at the back of the room by the desk, and then various items to read and puzzles to solve. To get one of the quartzes, you need to solve the puzzle in the Chairman's Office, but to get the ruby for the unicorn door, pick up the small box on the counter on the left as you go through the doors. Rotate it to click a button and release the gemstone inside.

How to unlock the unicorn door

If you continue up the hallway, killing (or avoiding) a zombie on your way, you'll unlock another door leading to the main hall, making it easier to navigate the West Wing. It's worth noting that enemies might not be in the same place as you left them when you go back into the West Wing.

Head down the stairs and slot the ruby into the unicorn door to unlock it. There's a zombie you need to take care of before searching the dead body and taking the East Wing keycard. This seems to trigger the zombie chef, and he'll now be roaming the corridor outside this room - if you haven't already killed him, of course.

