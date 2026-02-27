Resident Evil Requiem ending explained - good and bad endings

Wondering which answer to choose when you get to the Resident Evil Requiem ending? When you get to the end of Requiem, you're faced with an impossible choice as Grace, listen to Leon or trust in yourself, here's what happens in both endings.

This guide contains huge story spoilers, if you want the short answer without any major spoilers; there is technically a good and bad ending. The game does, however, let you play out both endings after the credits, so you can select to replay the other answer.

Should you release or destroy Elpis?

If you want to go straight to the good ending, we suggest releasing Elpis. Only read on if you're happy to know the outcome of both endings.

What happens if you destroy Elpis?

If you choose to destroy Elpis, ARK collapses taking both Leon and Zeno out, with Leon finally succumbing to the virus anyway. In this ending, Leon dies and there is no way of saving him. Grace emerges and mutters under her breath that she wishes she could have saved Leon and the game ends.

What happens if you release Elpis?

If you choose to release Elpis and type in the password, don't worry you don't actually need to guess, Grace releases Elpis and we discover that it was an antivirus to the virus, kept safe and secure by a repentant Oswell Spencer. Zeno grabs the antivirus believing it to be some sort of super virus and injects himself, which actually cures him of the virus and makes him powerless.

Dr. Gideon arrives killing Zeno and maiming Grace; it turns out he survived the crash and wants to use the antivirus to cause chaos, disrupting the new order of things. What follows is a pretty epic boss fight with Dr. Gideon as a powerful mutant. On taking him down, Grace gives Leon the antivirus and he cures himself, but it isn't looking good for Grace and they don't think there's a way out.

Enter the calvary, BSAA agents swoop in and save both Grace and Leon, and before the game ends we learn that Chris Redfield sent them, before Leon calls Sherry and lets her know he has an antivirus for her too. In this ending, Leon lives, so if you're holding out hope for his survival, this is the ending for you. What's next for the team, who knows? But the news of their discovery is likely to spread.

In better news, Leon says to Grace before the game ends, that Emily can be saved due to the antivirus because when he shot her in the mutated zombie form, he didn't hit a vital artery.

Now you know which ending to choose and you're thinking of starting another playthrough, here's how Resident Evil Requiem New Game Plus works, and all the rewards and achievements available at the end.