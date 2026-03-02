Resident Evil Requiem is currently Metacritic users' top-rated game of all time

Before Resident Evil Requiem launched, it felt to me that Capcom had found a superb balance between fan service and originality, gruesome action, and tense survival horror. I had high expectations for it, as a result, but it absolutely surpassed those. You've no doubt seen the impressive review scores, the sky-high Steam player count numbers, and the general outpouring of positive sentiments for Resi 9, and now it's squared up to a record held by Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that I didn't think would be challenged for quite some time. On Metacritic, Resident Evil Requiem has matched its mighty 9.5 average user score, securing its place as not only one of the best horror games ever, but by this metric, one of the greatest titles of all time.

When it comes to critics' scores, Resident Evil Requiem is unsurprisingly up at the very top end of this year's releases so far and is already, in my eyes, a potential Game of the Year contender. With an 88 average score on Metacritic (which is admittedly trending a little higher than what we gave it in our own Resident Evil Requiem review) it's currently tied at the top of the 2026 charts with Mewgenics. It's a similar story on Opencritic, where both games share an 89 average score.

However, when it comes to the public's views on Requiem, things look even stronger. Per Metacritic's 'Best Games by User Score' page, it's currently sitting in the number one position. While it shares the same visible 9.5 average score as Expedition 33, its ranking above Sandfall Interactive's masterpiece suggests that it has a higher exact average.

I genuinely didn't think we'd see a game match or surpass that Expedition 33 benchmark for a long time. I appreciate that 0.2 doesn't seem like much of a difference, but that's the gap it held over the games previously tied in second place - the likes of The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill 2 all had average scores of 9.3. In the context of this tightly contended list, 0.2 points is actually something of a chasm.

As a result, I thought Expedition 33 would sit up there for many, many moons - perhaps only a boundary-pushing GTA 6 would be able to match it. However, I've been proven wrong by Requiem, so hats off to Capcom.

It's worth flagging that, due to its age, Resident Evil Requiem has close to 2,500 user reviews at the time of writing, versus more than 24,000 for Expedition 33, so the difference in sample size is definitely worth taking into consideration. As more reviews roll in for Resi, it may fall in average score, or it could even climb higher, so this is by no means an exact, set-in-stone science here.

However, if you wanted to pass off the love-in for Requiem on Metacritic as an anomaly, another important gamer-led metric shows similarly positive results. On Steam, it sits at an 'overwhelmingly positive' 96% user score based on 18,000 English-language reviews. Again, this is not an exact science by any means, and Valve's system simply works at comparing the amount of 'recommended' and 'not recommended' reviews, rather than averaging out numeric scores like Metacritic. But it shows just how deep the appreciation for Requiem is right now.