How to get forklift key in Resident Evil Requiem

Where do you get the forklift key in Resident Evil Requiem? On the hunt for Emily and the final of the three quartzes Grace needs to escape, you'll find yourself in the building's basement. To free Grace and get out, you need to get three cores that control electricity on the floor. Along the way, you'll find a forklift that's blocking the way, and you need to find the key to get past it.

Much like in other Resident Evil games, you'll need to keep moving forward in another direction, eventually stumbling across the key before heading back to where it's needed. This horror game is no different, but we'll point you towards exactly where you need to go to get the forklift key in RE Requiem.

Resident Evil Requiem forklift key location

Once you've got the joint plugs from the Workshop and Furnace, head to the Collection Pool and put them both in the machine once you've removed the locked cover. That will turn the power on, and you'll be able to explore this part of the basement.

Keep moving forward, and you'll be stopped by a gap in the floor you can't jump over. Head through the gap in the fan vent to your left and follow it around. Then, you'll be in the main processing area. At the end of the path, you'll spot another forklift, and the key will be on the right next to it.

Grab the forklift key and use it on that forklift to reveal a hidden room with some goodies inside. Then, you can head back to the Workshop to activate that forklift with the key, which then opens up a path to the other side of the Processing area, which will let you progress and grab the final joint plug.

You'll now be able to head back to grab the other power cores and take them to the other end of the basement to open the cell doors and turn on the elevator so you can finally escape. Don't forget to check for Mr. Raccoon loactions in the basement before you go.