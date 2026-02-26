How to get forklift key in Resident Evil Requiem

In the basement, you’ll need to find the forklift key to progress and escape the clinic in Resident Evil Requiem. Here’s how to get it.

A forklift blocking the way in Resident Evil Requiem.
Tom Hopkins Avatar

Updated:

Resident Evil Requiem 
Google Preferred Source Button

Where do you get the forklift key in Resident Evil Requiem? On the hunt for Emily and the final of the three quartzes Grace needs to escape, you'll find yourself in the building's basement. To free Grace and get out, you need to get three cores that control electricity on the floor. Along the way, you'll find a forklift that's blocking the way, and you need to find the key to get past it.

Much like in other Resident Evil games, you'll need to keep moving forward in another direction, eventually stumbling across the key before heading back to where it's needed. This horror game is no different, but we'll point you towards exactly where you need to go to get the forklift key in RE Requiem.

The map of the basement processing section.

Resident Evil Requiem forklift key location

Once you've got the joint plugs from the Workshop and Furnace, head to the Collection Pool and put them both in the machine once you've removed the locked cover. That will turn the power on, and you'll be able to explore this part of the basement.

Keep moving forward, and you'll be stopped by a gap in the floor you can't jump over. Head through the gap in the fan vent to your left and follow it around. Then, you'll be in the main processing area. At the end of the path, you'll spot another forklift, and the key will be on the right next to it.

The forklift key on the floor in Resident Evil Requiem.

Grab the forklift key and use it on that forklift to reveal a hidden room with some goodies inside. Then, you can head back to the Workshop to activate that forklift with the key, which then opens up a path to the other side of the Processing area, which will let you progress and grab the final joint plug.

You'll now be able to head back to grab the other power cores and take them to the other end of the basement to open the cell doors and turn on the elevator so you can finally escape. Don't forget to check for Mr. Raccoon loactions in the basement before you go.

Tom is PCGamesN's guides editor, managing our expert guides team. He was previously editor-in-chief at Gfinity, Twinfinite, and Game Skinny, and has written for Red Bull, GamerGuides, The Gamer, Operation Sports, and more. He's an expert in all things Call of Duty, RPGs, and adventure games. Away from his desk, you'll usually catch him listening to country music, enjoying a movie at his local cinema, or cheering on Arsenal.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.