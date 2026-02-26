How to get fuel in Resident Evil Requiem

Where do you get fuel for the generator in Resident Evil Requiem? As Leon continues his journey through Raccoon City, he'll stumble across a generator as he hunts for the parts he needs to build a detonator. To get it working, though, you'll need to find some fuel.

Much like in other parts of Resident Evil Requiem, you'll have to wait a while until you actually get the fuel you need. We'll run you through exactly what to expect next in the horror game, where you can get the fuel from, and when you should head back to the first generator you found. There may be some light spoilers for areas in the second half of the game, so proceed with caution.

How to get generator fuel in RE Requiem

First of all, you need to follow the path until you have found the Apartments Key. You can't get the fuel right after you find the generator on the roof.

Head back to the gate by the starting area, where the save point tent is, and go on through. You'll then need to head down the stairs to the right and look for two batteries in that underground area. With them in hand, make for the area that's slightly flooded and put them into the space on the wall next to the exit gate.

Proceed through the gate and up the ramp, at which point you'll find yourself along the same road you were on before, but on the other side of the crater you may have noticed. From this area, you can progress to where the second part of the detonator will be.

To get fuel, though, head to the gas station on the other side of the street from the parking garage ramp. It's gated off, so move over to the left side of the area and climb up the ladder there. You'll then be able to drop into the forecourt of the gas station.

Now, head into the shop part of the gas station, being prepared to fight some zombies while you're inside. Out the other side of the building, you'll find another empty generator and a gas canister on top of it. Grab that canister and head back to the forecourt.

Once you open the door again, you'll be faced by a horde of zombies, one of which launches an exploding barrel at you and sets the area on fire. You'll need to take them all out, including a couple brandishing chainsaws, before you can grab the fuel.

Once you have, head to the fenced section at the back of the gas station, where you'll find a fuel pump. Fill up your canister and head back to the generator you took the red bottle from. Put some fuel in it, and you'll be able to open a gate back to the street.

Thankfully, you don't need to fill the can up twice. You'll have enough for both generators, so head back to the starting tent area. From here, take the elevator back up to the roof and follow the path back through to the generator you saw earlier. You'll be able to fill it up, turn it on, and open the gate, letting you continue on your hunt for the third and final part of the detonator. You can also find all of the BSAA containers in the area before you go.