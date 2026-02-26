How to get the fuse in Resident Evil Requiem

How do you get the fuse in Resident Evil Requiem? The first time you take control of Grace in the Rhodes Hill Clinic, you'll need to get the fuse to bring power to the exit so that you can escape. However, as expected, it's not as simple as just heading to a room and grabbing it.

As the first puzzle section in Resident Evil Requiem, it's a taster of things to come. If you don't look closely, the items you need to progress will be tough to find. The horror game starts the scares off strong, so be prepared for what's to come in this opening section.

Where to find the fuse

Once you're at the fuse box, which is frustratingly missing a fuse, head to the left, and you'll see a chair and a small side table you can open. Inside, you'll find the Cherub Key, which will open the door you may have encountered a few minutes ago, back down the hallway.

Head back down the hallway and use the key to open the door just past the horse statue. In that room, you'll find a typewriter to save your progress, and in the adjacent room, you'll find the fuse. However, it'll be in a locked box, and you'll need to remove a screw to get inside it.

Thankfully, you'll find a lighter to the left of the fuse, which you can use to make traversing the darker rooms and hallways much easier. Head back out of the room and go left down the hallway, towards the area lit with red light. Room 202, on the left, will be open, and you'll find a book on the Shadow Ghost on the kids' table. Give it a read for some hints on what's next to come. The book says 'stay in the light', so keep that in mind as you continue. Open up the closet in the room, and you'll find a note on a box that says 'The screwdriver is now in the toolbox in the nurses' station.' That's where you need to go next.

Head out of the room to the left again, and go to the end of the hall. Turn right to enter the Prep Room, which was previously too dark to explore. Walk to the end, open the door, and brace yourself - you'll be meeting the Shadow Ghost. She will now chase you, but won't enter any area that has the lights on. Run out of the room and head forward to the room you started in. She'll try to enter the room, but will burn up and disappear into the ceiling before getting the chance to grab you.

Now, head back to the Prep Room and go through the door you opened. You'll find a med injector on the floor, so grab that. Grab the medical cart next to the locker and start to move it. A plastic tray will fall off the cart, so keep your wits about you, as the Shadow Ghost will be on her way. There's a green herb inside the locker, so grab that too.

Now, if the Ghost has arrived, use the furniture to avoid her and run to the nearest bright, safe room. However, she'll appear in front of you as you approach the starting room, so turn 180 and run back to where the horse statue and save room are. She'll then disappear into the rafters once more.

How to get the screwdriver

Now, head back to the room you were moving the cart around in. Inside, you'll find another cart in the far corner - you need to move it so you can jump on topand grab the red toolbox from the top shelf on the right. Be quick, though, as something will fall off that cart, and the Shadow Ghost will be on her way.

In that toolbox, you'll find the screwdriver you need to open the case that the fuse is in. As you head back to grab the fuse, your nemesis will block the way once more, so head back to the first light room. Once she goes, sprint towards your target room, and she'll appear again. You can run into the room on the right and attempt to get around her. Then, quickly get into the light outside the room.

Now, use the screwdriver to open the case with the fuse, then take it to the fuse box by the exit. You've completed the objective here, but be ready for what's next… You'll need to find three quartz to escape.