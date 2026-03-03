how to get past the children in Resident Evil Requiem

How do you get past the children in Resident Evil Requiem? If you're stuck on this part of the game, here's what you need to do to get past the children and escape the Orphanage. This guide does contain story spoilers, so only read on if you're struggling to solve this puzzle.

In a dream sequence flashback, where we find out what happened in the Orphanage to cause the destruction we later find as Grace, we play as a young child who wakes to the sounds of screaming. She soon realises her friends are going on a killing spree around the Orphanage, breaking the necks of those they happen upon, all while giggling to themselves. It's all very disturbing. We need to escape, but to do that without any weapons means a lot of hiding. Once you pass the playroom, you'll come across two children in the corridor. Here's how to get past them in Resident Evil Requiem.

How to get past the children

It feels like the children wait by the double doors in the corridor for ages, leaving you unsure of how to sneak past them. If you've followed the two children through the doors of the playroom, up the corridor, and around the corner, they'll be standing and staring at the double doors for a while, and we're left wondering if we're supposed to trigger something.

What you need to do is turn around and run back to the playroom, going back to the original spot under the table to hide again. One of the children turns around and comes back this way, making it impossible to sneak past them in the corridor. Once the child has walked past, you're clear to leave the hiding spot and go up the corridor to the now unlocked room.

In this room, you need to get the key to the trapdoor, which can be found on top of a chest of drawers, and can be accessed by pulling out the drawers to climb up. Once you have the key and start walking towards the trapdoor, children fall from the ceiling, and you'll need to hide. Turn around and run to the stack of boxes by the chest of drawers, hiding behind these boxes until the coast is clear.

Now you know how to get past the children in Resident Evil Requiem, keep your eyes peeled for all Mr. Raccoon locations and all safe combinations to stock up on resources.