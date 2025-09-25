Resident Evil 9 release date, trailers, story, and gameplay

When is the Resident Evil 9 release date? 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Capcom's beloved survival horror series, and it stands to reason that the next installment is as much a look back at what came before as it is another step forward. The official reveal at Summer Game Fest was as good a confirmation as any.

RE9, otherwise known as Resident Evil Requiem, takes us back to Raccoon City for the first time following its destruction at the end of RE3. It's one of the most iconic horror game locations and holds a lot of memories for Resident Evil's characters, history, and fans. Prepare for this zombie-infested trip down memory lane with everything we know about the Resident Evil Requiem release date, including the latest trailers, news, and story predictions.

Resident Evil Requiem release date

The Resident Evil 9 release date is Friday, February 27, 2026. It's available on PC via Steam, along with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Resident Evil 9 was officially confirmed during Summer Game Fest in a surprise reveal trailer. "When I first got a glimpse of this project last summer, I was absolutely blown away by the scale, scope, and ambition of [Capcom's] vision," host Geoff Keighley said in his preamble to the trailer.

Resident Evil 9 trailers

The RE9 reveal trailer was short but sweet, painting the broad strokes of Requiem's story. The three-and-a-half minutes we got were notably without gameplay, but the footage looks to be running in-engine with post-processing effects. This isn't too dissimilar to what we saw for the RE Village announcement trailer, which was followed by a full gameplay trailer several months later.

Gamescom 2025 delivered the RE9 world premiere trailer. This four-minute sequence depicts the relationship between Grace Ashcroft and her mother in an expositional cutscene that transitions into gameplay. As the Ashcrofts attempt to flee from an unknown threat, we see Alyssa's final moments with her daughter.

The Future Games Show's developer interview with producer Masato Kumazawa offered further insight into Grace's "introverted and fearful character," which Kumazawa remarks is "unusual" for the series. It also includes a demonstration into RE9's shift between third-person and first-person perspectives.

The Capcom Online Program included a fresh look at RE9 Requiem ahead of its appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2025. Alongside a quick overview of the dual-camera perspective, we got a glimpse at the demo footage, which we played prior to public access.

Resident Evil 9 characters

Our latest protagonist is Grace Ashcroft, an FBI technical analyst and daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak's Alyssa Ashcroft. As a survivor of Raccoon City, Alyssa was the investigative reporter who exposed Umbrella's bio-organic weapons testing and was responsible for the Raccoon Trials that eventually buried the company.

Grace is set to follow in her mother's footsteps to the Wrenwood Hotel, where she was supposedly murdered during an investigation. We say supposedly, because it's not like RE characters coming back from the dead doesn't have precedent. We're looking at you, Wesker. And Ada. And Krauser. And - you get the point.

In this case, getting modern audiences reacquainted with Alyssa Ashcroft would be the perfect preamble for a Resident Evil Outbreak remake. Outbreak was the first RE game specifically designed for co-op, but its online functionality struggled, and most players have only experienced it with AI companions. It's unlikely that we'll see dedicated co-op support in Requiem, but Capcom will likely build upon companion behaviours we've seen in Ashley, Carlos, and Jill.

We hear numerous character voice lines during the reveal trailer, so we already know Requiem won't be a lonely affair. Some fans even swear that they can identify those voices as Leon, Jill, Carlos, and even Chris.

Leon Kennedy and Raccoon City go together like viruses and shady pharmaceutical companies, and we've even seen some speculation floating around that Requiem could spell his end. Insider Dusk Golem claims that RE9 will be Leon's "last major role in the timeline" and constitutes Leon's "send-off game."

Resident Evil 9 story

But hang on, didn't we see Raccoon City get nuked in the final cutscene of Resident Evil 3? Not quite. While it was engulfed in a mushroom cloud, RE3 writer Yasuhisa Kawamura clarified that it was an experimental thermobaric bomb in the official guidebook. The mother of all bombs, yes, but not a nuclear one. Whether you'd consider this established canon or a blatant retcon, the fact remains that Grace is set to venture into the cratered remains of Raccoon City without a Geiger counter. Sorry, Stalker fans.

It's unclear if the Wrenwood Hotel is even in the vicinity of Raccoon City, but odds are that it'll be the first location we'll visit in RE9 as Grace investigates under FBI SAIC Dempsey's orders. Its dilapidated corridors and exterior suggest a cross between RE7's Baker house and Silent Hill 2's Wood Side Apartments. No doubt that plenty of scares are in store as Grace comes face to face with Resident Evil's shambling hordes for the first time.

The biggest mystery of RE9 is the identity of the hooded man who appears in the reveal trailer. He's most likely Requiem's main villain, but let's not get ahead of ourselves - the chances of it being Albert Wesker are slim to none. The reveal trailer includes a shot in which Grace is strapped to a gurney, a bloody bandage wrapped around her chest as blood is drawn from her arm with an IV. This tells us three things: whoever has her tied down clearly has a medical background, a vested interest in keeping her alive, and an apparent use for her blood.

Since we know that Grace's mother was infected by the T-Virus and subsequently cured, there's a possibility that she passed down traces of the virus to her daughter, just like Rose Winters in RE Village. Given that our mystery man calls Grace the "chosen one," it's clear there's more to her than meets the eye. Perhaps he's another Outbreak survivor looking for a cure, or Oswell E. Spencer up to his old tricks. Sure, we did see Wesker put a knife through his chest, but you know what they say: you can't keep a megalomaniacal bio-terrorist down.

Ed, our resident (ahem) expert, has his doubts that Requiem is "rooted in the playful, horror-movie-double-bill tone of the originals." However, like me, he remains hopeful that Capcom won't go too far down the self-serious path laid by RE9's reveal trailer. Grace's ongoing investigation into an "unidentified disease" in the reveal trailer places more emphasis on the Progenitor Virus as a form of bio-terrorism, rather than just a fun excuse to pit our human heroes against zombies, mutants, and tyrants. Regardless, if Requiem can offer us more than just a nostalgia shot of Raccoon City, we'll be seated.

Resident Evil 9 gameplay

The RE9 reveal trailer might have been light on gameplay, but the Resident Evil formula is long-established by now, and we don't expect there to be any major divergence in Requiem. We don't need to see a gameplay trailer to know there'll be enough inventory management, esoteric puzzles, and speedrun potential to satisfy the most casual RE fan.

Jamie's RE9 gameplay preview at Summer Game Fest offered a 20-minute glimpse into what awaits us on Requiem's release date. While the extended presentation was predominantly in first-person, a "surprise mic-drop moment" revealed that there is an optional third-person mode that the player can switch to at any time.

We also got a look at the ogre-like woman that stalks Grace through the house she finds herself in at the beginning of the preview. "There's not much in the way of fighting back," Jamie says. "Grace is an FBI agent who's no doubt a dab hand with a firearm, but it's clear that […] she's going to have to rely on cunning, perseverance, and the ability to run faster than whatever terrifying creature is pursuing her." Brace for jumpscares.

Danielle's RE9 Gamescom preview delves into a short demo that sets up Requiem as a "loving ode to Resident Evil's past." This sequence, confined to a building that bear some resemblance to the Spencer Mansion, is a "return of Resi's horror and puzzle origins." It also doubles as an introduction to Grace Ashcroft as a protagonist that's "perfectly placed to join the likes of Jill, Ada, and Claire."

In a remarkable close call, game director Koshi Nakanishi disclosed that RE9 was almost a live service open-world game. "We spent some time experimenting," he explains in a Capcom Spotlight. "We realized it wasn't what fans wanted to see or play." After Capcom's previous attempts at RE multiplayer, we wholeheartedly agree.

For all the hardware heads out there, Gamescom also brought us confirmation that RE9 path tracing and DLSS 4 support is coming. If you've got a top-spec rig that you want to push to its limit, now's the time.

Now that you're prepared to return to Raccoon City in RE9, hop into some of our favorite zombie games to get the next best thing before it arrives. We've also got a complete list of the best PC games to play while you wait.