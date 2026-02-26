How to get the heart and lungs in Resident Evil Requiem

Wondering how to get the heart and lungs for the body in Resident Evil Requiem? On finding a lifeless body in the East Wing of the Care Center, you can see on the computer that two organs are required to bring it back to life: artificial lungs and a heart.

You need to solve this puzzle in order to get the Level 2 wristband and open the Isolation Ward in Resident Evil Requiem, a room that's been largely hinted at as containing something deadly, and also is the only route to the Security Office to get the last quartz to open the quartz door in the main hall. If you're struggling to find the lungs and heart, here's what to do. Be wary, there are spoilers for the early hours of the game down below.

How to get the lungs

To get the lungs, you need the Level 1 wristband. You may have noticed locked doors around the Care Center, only accessible with either a Level 1, 2, or 3 wristband. Some of these rooms are optional, like closets and small offices for extra loot, but you do need the wristband to access the Garage. Once you have the wristband, you need to complete the puzzle in the Lead Researcher's office to get his notepad on how to unlock the organ transport box.

Next, head to the Garage, which is on the ground floor of the West Wing, just past the Kitchen, it's tucked away, so you may have missed it. Use the Level 1 wristband to access the Garage and grab the organ transport box from the back of the open van. After a brief cutscene, head back to the Examination Room and open the organ transport box, inserting the artificial lungs into the body on the table.

How to get the heart

The heart is located in Cold Storage in the West Wing; it's the door with the large wheel at the end of the corridor. However, once you start turning the wheel, it snaps, and you're left to find a device that can get it open. A wrench seems ideal. The wrench can be found just after the Garage cutscene in the Custodian's Office.

Take the wrench back to Cold Storage and use it to open the door, you'll find the heart hanging up on a rack. Take the heart back to the body in the Examination Room and start the process of kickstarting the body back to life. Once it does, it breaks free, and you'll need to kill it again to get the Level 2 wristband from its wrist.

Now you know how to get the heart and lungs in Resident Evil Requiem