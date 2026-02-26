How to get level 1, 2, and 3 door access wristbands in Resident Evil Requiem

Where do you find level 1, 2, and 3 door access wristbands in Resident Evil Requiem? The first open area in the game is a complex one. Not only is a little girl locked in a cell that requires level three access, but various other areas are blocked and require different access levels to get inside.

There are plenty of other things to find and puzzles to complete in Resident Evil Requiem without the access wristbands, but the horror game really opens up once you find them all. As you'll expect, you find the three in order, so we'll explain exactly what you need to do to get each one.

How to get level one door access wristband

You won't be able to get the level one door access band until you're in the east wing of the clinic. Once you are, head through the waiting room and up the stairs towards the Lead Researcher's office.

Once you're there, turn right, and you'll be confronted by a giant baby. Grab the level one wristband from the dead zombie on the floor in front of you. You should be able to quickly do this before the chase begins. If not, come back once the giant baby isn't upstairs anymore.

How to get level two door access wristband

Getting the level two wristband is the biggest ask of the three. You need to get it from the wrist of the body on the table in the examination room in the east wing. However, you need to get the body off the table, as the wristband is under the strap. To do that, you need to find two organs to put back into the body: a set of lungs and a heart.

The heart is in Cold Storage, at the top left of the west wing main level. The crank on the door will break off when you try to open it, so you'll need to get the wrench from the Custodian's Office to open the door.

The lungs are in the Organ Transport Box you'll find in the Garage, which is at the end of the corridor by the Custodian's Office. You'll need to solve the puzzle on the box, the solution to which is given to you after solving the sun puzzle box in the Lead Researcher's Room in the east wing. We have a guide on how to unlock the Organ Transport Box if you're struggling.

With both of those organs in your inventory, head back to the body in the Examination Room and interact with him to put the two organs in his chest. He'll then wake up, and you'll need to kill him to grab the wristband from his body. Now, you'll be able to open any level two restricted doors.

How to get level three door access wristband

The level three wristband only opens the doors near the starting area, wherethe blind girl, Emily, is. To get it, you need to reach the Security Manager's Office through the Isolation Ward in the east wing. You'll need level two access to get in here. In the office, you'll find the dead Security Manager, and the level three access wristband is on his body.

You should now be able to get into almost any area in the main clinic map, so keep exploring for all the puzzles and secrets the game has to offer, including all of the antique coins to spend in the parlour.