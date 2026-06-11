Resident Evil Requiem just hit its lowest price on Steam, and keys are even cheaper at Fanatical

With the next Resident Evil game having been revealed at Summer Game Fest, now is the perfect time to catch up on the series' latest entry. Resident Evil Requiem is a high point for the series, and Fanatical is offering Steam keys for their lowest price yet if you've been holding off on picking it up.

Reqiuem is a very impressive game. Grace, the series's newest protagonist, is a great addition; her constant state of fear complimenting Leon's bravado really well. You switch back from first-person survival horror to third-person zombie slaying action, and it works perfectly. It's the best of both worlds when it comes to Resident Evil games.

In PCGamesN's own RE9 review, Nat Smith wrote: "Resident Evil Requiem stuffs three decades of fan service into a single package, all while maintaining its place as a mainline entry to the series… Requiem finally strikes the balance between action and horror that Capcom's wrestled with for all these years." It has continued Capcom's recent record of excellent games, and is one of the highest-rated games in the series.

At launch, the game was £59.99/ $69.99, but Fanatical has Steam keys available at a 30% discount, making it £41.99/ $49.99, which is the cheapest it has been since launch. If you want to grab it at the reduced price while you still can, head over to Fanatical to get a Resident Evil Requiem key.