Where are all the Mr. Raccoons in Resident Evil Requiem? The Raccoon City mascot made his debut in Resident Evil Outbreak, and was introduced as a proper mechanic in the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019. Here, you were encouraged to shoot every Mr. Raccoon bobblehead to unlock new gear and achievements.

Not only do we make a much-needed return to Raccoon City in Resident Evil Requiem, but we also know there are ties to Outbreak, the game starring Grace's mother, Alyssa. It's only fitting, then, that Mr. Raccoon should return in Requiem, again as a collectible bobblehead. As in Re2 Remake, shooting or stabbing every Mr. Raccoon toy in the horror game unlocks a reward. To help you find every one in the horror game, here are all the Requiem Mr. Raccoon locations. This guide contains some story spoilers.

Here are all Mr. Raccoon locations in Resident Evil Requiem:

Rhodes Hill Mr. Raccoon locations

On the fireplace by the staircase before you get to the Rehabilitation Ward in the Care Center, with the note 'hunt us, seek us, find us, break us!'

On the reception desk in the East Wing lobby of the Care Center

On a table in the hallway of the East Wing in the Care Center

On top of the coffee machine in the Kitchenette in the Care Center

On the floor beside Emily's bed in the Medication Room in the Care Center

In the warped cupboard in the Records Room in the Care Center (as Leon)

In the Workshop in the cells beneath the Care Center

On top of the TV in the Bunkroom in the cells beneath the Care Center

On the desk in the Private Lab of Victor's house as you search for the helicopter key

On the front gate when you play as Leon protecting Grace as she runs towards the church, you can use your sniper rifle to shoot it

All East Raccoon City Mr. Raccoon locations

On an empty shelf in the Gas Station

On the roof of the Logistics Warehouse go into the elevator and use your rifle to shoot it, located on top of a disused van

Inside an open fridge in the corridor in Cedarbrook Apartments

Inside a train in the sewers beneath Ridgewood Station

On the bar in Cafe Oasis

On a crate in the Underground Parking Garage

On a bus on the main street by Central Camp

Past a grate in a tunnel in the sewers

On a filing shelf in Willis Tower

All Raccoon City Center Mr Raccoon locations

As soon as you get to the city center, turn left and find it in an old tanker

Behind boards in the window of the RPD's Operation Room

On the bottom shelf of a bookcase in the RPD's Library

In the top window of Gun Shop Kendo, next to the Umbrella Billboard

ARK Mr. Raccoon locations

In the corridor just past the Loading Dock

Above the desk in the Operations Room by the save point (as Grace)

Mr. Raccoon completion rewards

If you shoot all 25 Mr. Raccoons by the end of the game, you'll get Advanced Tuning, which unlocks an extra level of tuning for weapon parts.

Now you know where to find Mr. Raccoon in Resident Evil Requiem, just make sure you have enough ammo to shoot them all. While you're at it, you might be interested in finding the well-hidden Requiem pantry key or the location of all antique coins, which are essential items for progressing.