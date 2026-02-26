Resident Evil Requiem New Game Plus explained

How do you start New Game Plus in Resident Evil Requiem? If you've already wrapped up your first playthrough of Resident Evil Requiem and are about to start your next, here's what you need to know about New Game Plus, including the items that carry over and how saved data works.

Starting your next playthrough means you get a chance to collect all the Resident Evil Requiem rewards and challenges you missed the first time around, like getting the optional pantry key or collecting all antique coins. Starting a new game is slightly fiddly, though, if you're not sure how to go about it, here's how New Game Plus works and which items you can carry over.

How to start a New Game Plus

To begin your second playthrough, you need to start a new game. Unlike other games, New Game Plus isn't a mode in Requiem, so if you want to fully start a new game and wipe all of the content, including achievements and rewards, you'll need to delete all your saves. New Game Plus uses your old saves, so unfortunately, you can't fully begin a new game unless you use another user profile or remove your old saves, which isn't ideal.

Resident Evil Requiem New Game Plus items

In your second playthrough of Requiem, you're able to take in all the special content obtained from your first playthrough, including weapons and items. You can access this equipment as soon as you reach the first supply box as either Leon or Grace, but there are supply boxes in each area for you to access these items at any time.

Leon is also able to obtain and tune up equipment earlier on in the game, with the tactical tracker appearing in his inventory from the beginning, so you can start racking up kills and buying weapons as soon as you get going. Special equipment like Grace's unbreakable knife or any unlocked equipment is also available in the second playthrough.

