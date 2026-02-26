How to open Organ Transport Box in Resident Evil Requiem

How do you open the Organ Transport Box in Resident Evil Requiem? As you try to escape the clinic as Grace, you'll eventually stumble across the Garage. Pride of place in the back of the truck is the organ transport box, but it's not clear what you need to do to open it.

As you'd expect from the horror game, you'll regularly find things in Resident Evil Requiem that you can't immediately do anything with. That's likely the same for the organ box, which requires you to open something else to get the instructions. Be warned, there will be some light spoilers for the early hours of the game below.

Organ Transport Box Puzzle Solution

The first thing you need to do is examine the box and remove the back of the case, exposing the puzzle you need to solve. Of course, you can just mess around with the levers and switches to try and figure out the correct positions, but it's easier to find the file that explains the solution.

To do that, you need to follow the path to unlock the second quartz you're hunting for. If you head into the east wing, for which you'll need the east wing keycard, and through the waiting room. You'll find a staircase around to the right, with two zombies on their way up.

Once you get past them, you'll be able to head into the Lead Researcher's Office, where you'll find the sun puzzle behind the desk. By looking at a note on the table nearby, you'll learn that you need to find some Corrosive to destroy the lock on the puzzle.

That Corrosive is in the Conference Room nearby. Head towards it, and you'll be stopped in your tracks by a big baby. Grab the level one clearance wristband off the body in front of you and head back downstairs.

Once you're confident the baby has chased you and is no longer upstairs, circle back to the conference room and head inside, taking out the four enemies there. One of the screaming zombies will be in there, so you may need to use a Requiem bullet to take them out. Grab the Corrosive and head back to the office and solve the sun puzzle.

Grab the Leatherbound Notebook you'll find inside, and that gives you the solution to opening the organ transport box. To open the box, follow the steps below:

Turn the dial from auto to hand. Move the right switch to the middle position. Move the two yellow switches, in places two and five, down. Finally, move the dial back to auto.

That will open the box, and you'll be able to grab the Artificial Lungs inside. Now, you need to work out what to do with them. Surely, you'll want to find the last of the access wristbands in the clinic.