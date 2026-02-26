How to get the pantry key in Resident Evil Requiem

Here's how to open the pantry in Resident Evil Requiem, and what items you'll find inside to help Grace escape the clinic she's trapped in.

Pointing a pistol at the zombie chef in Resident Evil Requiem
Resident Evil Requiem 
Where is the pantry key in Resident Evil Requiem? The pantry can be found just off the kitchen area as you go through the West Wing. This is the first area that you unlock and once you get to the end of the corridor, the zombie chef is cooking up a storm, muttering 'next' to himself and just seems generally angry with his situation. It's worth noting, this guide contains minor spoilers.

If you sneak around the counter, you'll come across the pantry door, which is currently locked. This is one of Resident Evil Requiem's optional rooms, and you don't need to access it to progress in the game, though you do need to get around the zombie chef to get the East Wing keycard. It's worth opening it, though, as you can get a charm, plus lots of other goodies - here's how.

The pantry key in Resident Evil Requiem

Pantry key location

To get the pantry key, you need to kill the zombie chef. You'll find out he has the key when you switch to playing as Leon, with a note that points you towards Mr. Bigshot Chef, but you can also get the key when playing as Grace before you find this note. It takes a lot of bullets to bring him down, though, so you might not be able to do this until you've finished exploring. Gaining access to the Level 1 keycard is a great way to get resources from the locked rooms to bring the chef down, and by this point he'll have left the kitchen and will be patrolling the corridor by the parlour room.

A weapon charm in the shape of a takeaway box in Resident Evil Requiem

Once you kill the chef, loot him for the pantry key. Inside the pantry are buckets of blood, bullets, and various other useful crafting items, plus the Stakeout Takeout Charm, which increases knife power and durability.

Now you know how to open the pantry in the horror game, here are all the antique coin locations to spend in the parlour room, and how to open warped closets, if you're struggling to know which tool to use.

