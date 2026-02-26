Where to find all three Quartz in Resident Evil Requiem

How do you get all three quartz in the clinic in Resident Evil Requiem? The first big objective for Grace is to escape the clinic, and you need to put three quartz in a door to do so. However, they're all hidden behind puzzles and in parts of the building you can't access quite yet.

As you'd expect, you'll need to complete various Resident Evil Requiem puzzles to get everything you need, finding items and backtracking along the way. The early hours of the horror game are pretty complex, but we'll guide you through what you need to do. Be warned, there are some significant spoilers for the opening hours of the game down below, as getting all quartz isn't as simple as you might expect.

Moon quartz location

The first quartz can be found in the west wing of the clinic while playing as Grace, specifically upstairs in the Chairman's office. To get there, head through or around the kitchen and up the stairs by the Cold Storage room. Head into the Chairman's Office, and you'll see a puzzle box at the side of the room.

To solve the Chairman's Office puzzle, grab the pencil from the Chairman's desk and go to the coffee table in the seating area to reveal the solution on the note.

The code is MOON, SUN, STAR, MOON, and the quartz is inside the box that will open.

Sun quartz location

The second quartz is in the east wing. You'll need to get the east wing keycard first, then head to the upper floor past the waiting room.

From there, head into the Lead Researcher's Office, and you'll find another puzzle. You need to find corrosive from the conference room and use that to destroy the padlock. We have a guide on how to get corrosive and destroy the padlock, if you're struggling here. You then need to use the picture on the desk to solve the puzzle.

The solution for the sun puzzle box in the Lead Researcher's Office is Star, Sun, Moon, and Sun, from left to right. Confirm that, and the box will open.

Star quartz location

The final quartz is harder to get. Once you've got the level 2 access wristband, head to the Security Office. In there, you'll find the level three wristband and another puzzle box.

However, the only way to put the code into the box is to read some braille. The girl, Emily, can help you with that, so let her out with your new wristband and take her to the puzzle box. She'll solve the puzzle and grab the third and final quartz.

However, she'll be grabbed and taken away before you have the chance to take it off her. You now need to head into the basement of the clinic and complete a section down there. Eventually, you'll free Emily and get back to the main part of the clinic. You can then take the third quartz from her, put it into the door, and head into the clinic's courtyard.

Before you go, though, be sure to wrap up everything in the clinic, including finding all Mr. Raccoon locations and all antique coins hidden around the area.