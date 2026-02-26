All Resident Evil Requiem safe codes

What are all the Resident Evil Requiem safe codes? We can't resist the pull of a locked safe in a survival horror. Whether you're in dire need of health and ammo or you're on the hunt for missing collectibles, cracking a safe can vastly improve your fortune.

Resident Evil Requiem's safes feature a combination dial that moves left and right in ten-digit increments. To enter the correct safe code, you must turn the dial to three specific digits in a given direction. The correct combination for each safe can be found on a note in the same area. However, none of these codes are randomly generated, which means you're free to open every safe in the horror game using our list below. There may be some light spoilers for areas you visit, so be wary.

All Requiem safe codes, locations, and rewards

Five safes in Requiem require a combination code to open, but you only need to watch out for them in two locations: Rhodes Hill and the ARK. You can only open them as Grace, so once she leaves either area, you won't be able to return and use the safe code until your next playthrough. Here are all the safe combinations in area order and their rewards.

Rhodes Hill Care Center safe codes

Examination Room safe

Code: →30 ←10 →50

→30 ←10 →50 Location: On the shelves to the right of the examination table.

On the shelves to the right of the examination table. Rewards: Antique Coin x3

Bar & Lounge safe

Code: ←10 →80 ←30

←10 →80 ←30 Location: Behind the bar in the northwestern corner of the room.

Behind the bar in the northwestern corner of the room. Rewards: Antique Coins x3

Basement safe

Code: →60 ←40 →80

→60 ←40 →80 Location: In the foreman's office, to the left of the forklift truck and the second Requiem fuse.

In the foreman's office, to the left of the forklift truck and the second Requiem fuse. Rewards: Raccoon Roundup Map (Rhodes Hill) x1, Handgun Ammo x1

There are technically four safes in Rhodes Hill, but you only need three codes to access them all. The Waiting Room safe does not require a code, so head over to collect the Requiem Antique Coins from inside to unlock those early upgrades.

ARK safe codes

Sterilization Chamber safe

Code: →10 ←90 →20

→10 ←90 →20 Location: On the counter in the corner, next to the broken glass

On the counter in the corner, next to the broken glass Rewards: Molotov Cocktail x1, Handgun Ammo x15, Med Injector x1

Monitor Control Room safe

Code: ←50 →60 ←80

←50 →60 ←80 Location: On the desk at the far end of the room.

On the desk at the far end of the room. Rewards: Bottle of Acid x1, Med Injector x1, Empty Bottle x1

Cracking all the RE Requiem safe codes unlocks the 'No Safe is Safe' achievement. You also receive all the RE Requiem Mr. Raccoon collectibles locations for Rhodes Hill in the process, which will get you one step further to clearing the RE Requiem unlockables list.