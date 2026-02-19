Resident Evil Requiem requirements for PC are lower than you think

The Resident Evil Requiem system requirements are very accessible, for the most part, with CPU and GPU specs that most gaming PCs should surpass. However, 16GB of RAM is required, even at minimum settings, so if you haven't already upgraded to at least this amount, you could be facing a costly upgrade, given current RAM prices.

In terms of the highest likely expense for most gamers, though, you'll be glad to know you won't need the best graphics card to get Resident Evil Requiem up and running. Either the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is sufficient to fire up this game, and both those entry-level cards are nearly seven years old now, so even if you do need an upgrade, it won't be a costly one.

Here are the Resident Evil Requiem requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 11 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit GPU AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 AMD Radeon RX 6600

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 VRAM 6GB 8GB CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Intel Core i5 8500 AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i7 8700 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage Not stated Not stated Notes DirectX 12 GPU required DirectX 12 GPU required

Take our PC Game Benchmark system requirements test to answer the question… Can I run Resident Evil Requiem?

The Resident Evil Requiem minimum requirements call for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card, with no mention made of which Intel Arc GPUs will be enough to play the game. However, we'd expect all of Intel's Arc cards to be powerful enough to at least play this game, as they're relatively modern options that are more powerful than either of those AMD and Nvidia cards. For CPUs, requirements are just as modest, with only an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or Intel Core i5 8500 needed, both of which are chips that are well over six years old.

Where some older gaming PCs might struggle, though, is hitting the 16GB minimum RAM requirement, as plenty of older, budget systems will have only shipped with 8GB. Normally, this would be an easy and cheap upgrade, but RAM prices have exploded recently. However, the biggest rises have been for DDR5, so if you're running a DDR4 or even DDR3 system, you might be able to find a more affordable 16GB upgrade.

Capcom hasn't specified the Resident Evil Requiem download size or whether an SSD is needed to play the game, but it will likely benefit from you using one instead of a hard drive. Games will load faster, and there will be less pausing and loading mid-game, too. You won't need to grab one of the very best SSDs for gaming, though. If your PC has an M.2 slot, a modest SSD, such as this $79.99 500GB Crucial P310 model, will be plenty to make game-loading feel much faster.

As for the Resident Evil Requiem recommended specs, these are really modest as well. Just an AMD Radeon 6600 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is required to hit this level. Capcom doesn't specify the expected game experience with such hardware - whether the game will run at 720p/30fps or 1080p/60fps, for instance - but we'd generally expect a gaming PC that meets the recommended specs of a game to provide a 1080p/60fps experience with medium detail settings.

CPU requirements do rise a little to meet the recommended specs, but the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Intel Core i7 8700 are still old mid-range CPUs, so again, any reasonably modern system should have no issues. Thankfully, RAM requirements stay the same, at 16GB.

As for the answer to the question, "Can you play Resident Evil Requiem on the Steam Deck?", the answer is likely to be yes, as these requirements are so modest. However, there are more factors to getting Steam Deck Verified status than just the handheld having hardware powerful enough to run a game, so it remains to be seen if it will be playable.

For more about the game, check our guide to the Resident Evil Requiem release date and our hands on playtest.