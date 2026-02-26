The race is on to figure out Resident Evil Requiem's 'Final Puzzle', a "ridiculously complicated easter egg"

Resident Evil Requiem is finally upon us. The much-anticipated return of Leon S. Kennedy, accompanied by series newcomer Grace Ashcroft, has been met with near-unequivocal praise. Capcom has pulled from the decades-long history of the survival horror games to craft something that lands neatly between the intense atmosphere of Biohazard and the full-tilt action of RE4 Remake. But as you prepare to dig up every hidden clue, keep your eyes peeled for one particular secret that appears to have so far eluded even those with early access.

Dig into the Resident Evil Requiem challenges menu, and you'll find all manner of ways to earn CP that can be used to unlock new costumes, bonus weapons, and optional cheats such as infinite ammo. Most of these are fairly straightforward, and a lot of them will be earned naturally as you work your way through the Resident Evil Requiem campaign. Others require you to push the difficulty up to maximum, craft every item, and read all the files. But there's one at the bottom of the list, dubbed 'The Final Puzzle', that has players stumped.

The only clue to the nature of The Final Puzzle is its description, which reads, "Let the sweet pair hear the voice." There's no further indication as to what this could mean. Our guides team, who have been beavering away in search of secrets, have come up with a few potential theories. It could of course be referring to Leon and Grace. It might involve banshee zombies found in the Rhodes Hill Clinic, or perhaps it's a nod to a pair of girls that appear together in a later location (one I won't list here for spoiler considerations).

'Synth Potato', a content creator who has been playing the game during the review period, describes their own experience searching for a solution. "Resident Evil Requiem has a ridiculously complicated easter egg that I've spent the last week trying to decode, it's tied to a challenge titled 'The Final Puzzle'."

After holding discussions with other people who had early access, Synth Potato reports, "It seems like only about three people have actually managed to get far into this puzzle, nobody has solved it. I'm the first one to decode some of its clues in the world." They state that they'll publish all their findings "a day after launch", so you've got a bit of time to start looking before then, if you're eager to make your own progress.

Our best guess so far is that it involves finding uses for several items that can be scattered across the world, but seem to serve no other purpose. These include a severed hand, and an hourglass that shows a mathematical formula on the bottom if you turn it upside down and wait for the sand to clear. For the time being, we're in the realm of rumors and speculation, but I imagine that once the wide world gets their hands on Requiem it will only be a matter of time before the true answer emerges.