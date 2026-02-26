All Resident Evil Requiem unlockables, challenges, and rewards

Want to know how to get all the Resident Evil Requiem unlockables? Resident Evil games were meant to be played through multiple times, with your main incentives for doing so being the unlockable rewards that make subsequent trips significantly faster.

In Resident Evil Requiem, you can blitz through the horror game once you complete enough challenges throughout the campaign. You earn Completion Points (CP) after clearing challenges, which can be spent on game-breaking power-ups, making even the hardest difficulty a breeze. Before we proceed, it should be noted that some of the challenges listed do contain spoilers - you have been warned!

Resident Evil Requiem unlockables list

Challenges are available right away in Resident Evil Requiem, so if you're aware of what they are, you can earn the CP needed to unlock the more powerful unlockable rewards. To spend your CP, head to the Bonuses page on the main menu, then select Special Content. The majority of rewards you unlock for Grace and Leon can be collected from the item box.

Here are all the Resident Evil Requiem unlockables:

Unlockable Reward Price (CP Description Advanced Tuning N/A Conditional Unlock: Destroy every Mr. Raccoon statue. Infinite Ribbon (Grace) N/A Conditional Unlock: Complete the main story by releasing Elpis within four hours. FBI Attire (Grace) 500 CP A costume for Grace. Matsuoka Master Manual (Grace) 1000 CP Permanently increase the capacity of the blood collector by 50. Freya's Needle (Grace) 4000 CP Lightweight Machine Pistol Kotetsu (Grace) 5000 CP Unbreakable Knife Rugged Rookie Charm (Grace) 6500 CP A weapon charm that increases Grace's firepower. R.P.D. Uniform (Leon) 500 CP A costume for Leon. Matilda IMP (Leon) 500 CP A handgun that fires in three-round bursts. Tactical Tracker (Modded) (Leon) 3000 CP A modified version of the Tactical Tracker that awards more credits per kill. Ghost Grudge (Leon) 1000 CP A revolver that uses 12.7x55mm ammo. Mortal Edge (Leon) 3000 CP A hatchet with exceptional parry capabilities. Redemption (Leon) 3500 CP A single-shot pistol that uses rifle ammo. Clatter Carbine (Leon) 6000 CP An assault rifle that has been equipped with a suppressor. RPG-7 (Leon) 15000 CP A rocket launcher that is highly effective against all enemy types. Raccoon Roundup Map (Rhodes Hill) 200 CP Markers that show the location of every Mr. Raccoon statue in Rhodes Hill. Raccoon Roundup Map (Raccoon City) 300 CP Markers that show the location of every Mr. Raccoon statue in Raccoon City. Infinite Durability (Hatchets) 20000 CP Enables infinite ammo for hatchets. Infinite Ammo (RPG-7) 35000 CP Requires the RPG-7 to use - unlocks infinite ammo for the rocket launcher. Infinite Ammo (Guns) 50000 CP Enables infinite ammo for all weapons.

Resident Evil Requiem challenges list

Here are all the Resident Evil Requiem challenges and how much CP they offer. We will add missing reward details as soon as we have them:

Challenge Description Reward (CP) Deja Vu Encounter the outbreak in Wrenwood. - Descent Into Darkness Reach the care centre basement. - It's Been a Long Night Reach the care center courtyard. - A Harsh Reality Escape the care center. - Going Down? Reach the ground using the suspended platform. - The Hero Returns Arrive at R.P.D. - I Remember That, Too Defeat the Super Tyrant. - Umbrella's Legacy Find ARK. - The Final Mission Explore the lower levels of ARK. - Hope and Requiem Complete the main story by releasing Elpis. 200 CP Rookie Agent Complete the main story at least Casual difficulty. - Rising Agent Complete the main story at least Standard (Modern) difficulty. - Resolute Agent Complete the main story at least Standard (Classic) difficulty. 1500 CP Remarkable Agent Complete the main story on Insanity difficulty. 40000 CP Out of Sight, Out of Mind Store an item in the item box as Grace. - The Ol' Fashioned Way Use an ink ribbon to save. 200CP Like Mother, Like Daughter Unlock a drawer with a lockpick. - Fatal Dose Defeat a zombie using the hemolytic injector. - Science! Unlocking a crafting recipe using analysis. - The Power of Blood Craft an item using the blood collector. - Blood! More Blood! Use 300 microsamples of infected blood. - Bring Out the Big Guns Stun the Girl with Requiem. 200 CP The Hunt Begins Destroy one Mr. Raccoon statue. - Untouchable Parry an attack. - Can I Borrow This? Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy. - Chop Chop Defeat three zombies using the hatchet finishing attack. - Retail Therapy Purchase an item from the supply box. - Tailor Made Upgrade a weapon. - Road Rage Stop one of Victor's attacks on the highway. - Master Craftsman Craft every possible item with Leon. 200 CP Bang For Your Buck Defeat three enemies using a single Requeim shot. 500 CP Cat Got Your Tongue? Cut the tongue off a Licker using the hatchet. 500 CP Order Up! Defeat the chef in the care center. - Deadly Duet Defeat the two singers. - Grace and Goliath Defeat a Chunk as Grace. 1000 CP Internal Dispute Make a zombie attack another zombie in the hospital wards. 500 CP Seasoned Pro Defeat 300 enemies. - Not Today, Buds! Defeat all the Plant 43 seedlings. 500 CP No Safe is Safe Open every safe in the main story (0/5). 500 CP Crate Expectations Open every BSAA container (0/4). 500CP Case Closed Read all the files (0/75). 3000 CP You Little Rascal! Destroy every Mr. Raccoon statue (0/25). 2000 CP Speed Demon Complete the main story by releasing Elpis within four hours. 20000 CP Credit Where Credit is Due Earn 200,000 credits. 3000 CP Bloodlust Collect 5,000 microsamples of infected blood using the blood collector. 10000 CP Model Mania View all models. 1000 CP Curator View all concept art. 1000 CP Never Touch the Stuff Complete the main story without using med injectors or herbs. 35000 CP Minimalist Complete the main story as Grace without using the blood collector. 35000 CP The Final Puzzle Let the sweet pair hear the voice. 20000 CP

For help with any of those tough challenges, we have linked to our own guides on what you need to do and where you need to go in the horror game, so check them out.