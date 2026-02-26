How to open warped closets in Resident Evil Requiem

How do you open warped closets in Requiem? We've been breaking open closets in Resident Evil since stepping inside the Spencer Mansion in the '90s, and we're not about to stop now. As you explore Rhodes Hill Care Center as Grace, you'll inevitably come across this stubborn bit of furniture. Try to open it, and you'll be met with the message: "The door is warped and won't open."

Fortunately, that's not quite true. Just like the pools of blood you encounter playing as Leon in the horror game, warped closets in Resident Evil Requiem do serve a purpose - you just won't be able to open them while playing as Grace. Here's how to open warped closets and what you can find inside them once you do.

How to open warped closets

You can only open warped closets while playing as Leon. Interact with them when the prompt appears, and Leon will automatically break it open with his hatchet.

The only opportunity to open warped closets comes right after Grace drops into the hole that leads to the cells below the care center. You're free to explore Rhodes Hill as Leon during the "Find Victor's office" objective. Keep in mind you won't be able to return as Leon after you switch back to Grace.

Thankfully, all warped closets you encounter as Grace are displayed on the map while playing as Leon, so you don't have to rely on your memory to return to their locations.

Are warped closets worth the effort? Yes. They contain a wide variety of valuable items, including weapon attachments, case files, and Mr. Raccoon statues, so we highly recommend taking the time to pry them open - especially if you're going for a completionist run.

Of course, breaking into warped closets isn't the only way to snap up rare and valuable loot in Rhodes Hill. Keep the RE9 safe combinations on hand to become a master safecracker every playthrough, and scoop up all the RE9 Antique Coins scattered around to sweep the Parlor's prize cabinet.