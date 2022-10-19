Resident Evil Village PC bug currently breaks the game on Steam

A fresh Resident Evil Village PC bug on Steam looks like it’s just straight up crashing and breaking Capcom’s most recent horror game, as the studio has warned players about the issue while it tries to get out a fix. It’s not exactly the best look right before the new DLC gets shown off in an October showcase, so hopefully it’s fixed soon.

It’s currently unclear on the scope of the damage of this Resident Evil Village PC bug, but it might be worth not booting up the game for the foreseeable, or just until Capcom confirms a fix, to make sure all your data and saves remain clean and sparkly.

The message on the Resident Evil PC bug crashes from Capcom reads: “After installing the latest patch, the following has been observed:

A message appears that mentions the need to restart the game

Game crashes

“We apologise for any inconveniences this may have caused. We are currently working hard to fix this issue, please give us some time to have the issue resolved.”

From the wording, it appears that only the Steam version of Resident Evil Village PC is impacted by this issue at this time as well.

If you want to know more about the Resident Evil 8 DLC, we’ve been keeping on top of everything we know. The DLC Mercenaries content is set to feature 20 unlockables for the playable Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu. Our Shadows of Rose DLC preview for Resident Evil Village also showed us how it makes Castle Dimitrescu scary again, as it recontextualizes how you explore and the difficulty with the enemies you face as well.

If you have a hankering for other games similar to Resident Evil Village, we’ve got a list of the best FPS games on offer right now, alongside a list of the best action games too.