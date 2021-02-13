Resident Evil Village will be the “best survival horror game to date”

Expectations for Resident Evil Village have been on a high since that showcase a couple of weeks back, and the devs firmly believe it’ll meet the hype. According to one producer, the horror game is going to set a benchmark for the genre.

Speaking to Official PlayStation Magazine (ta, wccftech) Capcom producer Peter Fabiano talked up bringing back Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7, and keeping everything in focus to make something genre-defining. “We wanted to continue to have players experience the game through the eyes of protagonist Ethan Winters. This is a continuation of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard after all,” Fabiano said. “This really helped to keep our vision on target. And since we are constantly sharing information across Resident Evil teams, that really helped inform us in making what we consider the best survival horror game to date.”

Of the many influences evident in Resident Evil Village, from gothic literature to the Addams Family, Fabiano claims Resident Evil 4’s will be very pronounced. “You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4. The team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel,” he says. “There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle solving.”

The collective internet has developed a fascination, shall we say, towards Lady Dimitrescu, a nine-foot antagonist in the upcoming game. Unfortunately, PlayStation 5 players got the honors of being killed by her before everyone else, but a PC demo is coming our way in the spring.

Here’s a full play-through of the PS5 Maiden demo:

She’s given us much to think about as we look to the Resident Evil Village release date, like everything she can reach in every day life. It’s a lot to ponder. Here’s some zombie games to cleanse the mind.