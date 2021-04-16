Resident Evil Village is getting a one-hour demo next month for one day only

You’re getting a chance to give Resident Evil Village a whirl soon, but you better be swift as it’s only sticking around for one day. Capcom held another Resident Evil showcase last night and revealed all the details you need about the upcoming demo.

When you get to play depends on your region, but it’s all kicking off at the start of May. Those of you in North America can play from May 1 to May 2 starting from 5pm PDT. For Europe, it’s May 2 to May 3, with things kicking off at 2am CEST. Finally, those of you in Asia can give the horror game a whirl from May 2 to May 3 from 8am HKT onward.

So what are you getting? You’ve got 60 minutes to explore the village or the castle to your heart’s content – though I’m sure plenty of you will try to visit the latter to meet up with Lady Dimitrescu. Mind you, you could try and see both, but it may be wise to stick to the one to get a good feel for it.

We also found out that the Mercenaries mode is coming back! Game director Morimasa Sato explains that it’s still the high-speed, arcade-style shooter you can play with your buds. This time, though, you’ll be able to visit an in-game shop between areas.

If you missed the showcase, you can catch it down below:

If you missed the showcase, you can catch it down below: