Chris Redfield gets a punching power in Resident Evil Village DLC

Resident Evil Village DLC adds several new characters to the horror game’s Mercenaries mode, and Capcom recently outlined a bit of what to expect from some of them in a new PlayStation Blog post. There’s plenty to look forward to if you’re a fan of Resi Village. Lady Dimitrescu takes center stage, playable for the first time in all her gigantic murderous glory, The mistress of Castle Dimitrescu uses her talons to dispatch enemies with grisly grace, and as her Thrill Meter maxes out, she moves with astonishing speed and deals even heavier damage.

Once Lady Dimitrescu’s meter maxes out, she can summon her daughters to the field for a bloody good time.

Heisenberg also joins the fray, though admittedly sounds less fun (it is Heisenberg, after all). He wields his massive hammer in battle, and he can build electric charges and magnetic fields to pull enemies close.

Chris Redfield sounds the most interesting and even has a nod to Resident Evil 5’s infamous rock-punchingmeme. Chris has an Onslaught Gauge instead of a Thrill Meter, and one of the ways he fills it up is by punching enemies.

Whether it works the same on boulders, though, Capcom didn’t say. Once the gauge is full, Chris can use his Target Locator, a powerful device that unleashes an explosive blast – assuming you can aim it correctly.

Resident Evil Village’s Mercenaries mode update is part of the Winters’ Expansion along with Village’s third-person mode, so you don’t have to buy it separately The DLC is due out October 28, just in time for Scary Day, but if you need more zombie games on PC that aren’t Resident Evil to tide you over until then, you’re in luck. There’s quite a lot of them about.