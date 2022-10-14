Resident Evil Village DLC news coming in October showcase

Resident Evil Village DLC Shadows of Rose, set to release on October 28 alongside the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, is the “final act of the Winters family saga.” Capcom says more information on the conclusion to the delightfully theatrical horror game will be provided at its October Resident Evil showcase, where we also expect to see more of the Resident Evil Village Mercenaries mode that will allow players to step into the imposing shoes of the game’s beloved vampiric antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu.

Speaking to Polygon, Village game director Kento Kinoshita admitted that the domineering Lady D will actually lose just a tiny bit of her rather spectacular height in order to allow players to control her easily. Kinoshita explains that “to make that possible, we did adjust her height to a little under nine feet tall,” leaving her at a state where “the player just barely avoids bumping into the ceiling.” So put your pitchforks away, tall lady fans, she’s still going to be massive relative to most of the cast.

With just two weeks until the release of the Winters’ Expansion and the Village Gold Edition, the official Resident Evil Twitter account announced that there will be “more info on the next Resident Evil Showcase,” which is currently scheduled for October. Presumably, this means that we can expect the showcase to land some time before October 28 when the DLC releases. Either way, it seems like Resident Evil 9 will move away from the story of the Winters, which is a slight shame after the potential left open by the ending to Village.

Also expected is the much-anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4, which the Capcom showcase website also lists as featuring in the presentation. Therefore, we’ll hopefully get a little more news on what the future (past) holds for Leon S. Kennedy before the month is out, even if the Resident Evil 4 remake release date of March 24, 2023 is still some way off.

The Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion is available on Steam. Our Shadows of Rose preview remarks that the DLC injects fresh horror into Castle Dimitrescu. You can also check out our picks of the best action-adventure games and the best FPS games on PC for more ways to keep yourself busy in the meantime.