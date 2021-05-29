Resident Evil Village modded to make Lady Dimitrescu even taller

Given the space in horny jail taken up by devotees of Resident Evil Village‘s Lady Dimitrescu, everyone was expecting the nude mods – but somehow the possibility of a mod to make her even taller had not entered my mind. Yet, of course, it’s happened. For those of you who simply aren’t satisfied with being murdered by a 9’6″ tall vampire woman, you can now make her even taller.

xRaq’s Taller Alcina Dimitrescu mod is available on Nexus Mods, and it does exactly what the name suggests. You download it, extract it to your mods folder, and Lady D gains another few feet of height, making her a little bit taller than the bottom of the chandelier in the castle foyer. The mod will work with any alternate appearance mods, too, so if you’ve got an alternate outfit for Alcina (Lord give me strength) you should be good to go.

There’s also a mod to make Lady Dimitrescu normal height. I can’t decide which of these mods is more ridiculous and spent about 45 minutes this afternoon trying to decide which one would make the better absurd mod headline. I hope I’ve made the right choice, but I’ll never be 100% convinced.

For more Resident Evil Village mods, you can follow that link. Meanwhile, we’re thinking of the possibilities if Lady Dimitrescu got her own game. What delights and horrors might modders yet gift and inflict us with?