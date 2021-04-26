Resident Evil Village PC demo release time gets extended

PlayStation owners have already gotten to play the Resident Evil Village demo in two very limited chunks over the past few weeks, and it’s finally time for players on other platforms – including PC – to get their chance. But after a mountain of complaints about the extremely small demo window, this final release has been extended by a full week.

The Resident Evil Village PC demo release time will be Saturday, May 1 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT, or Sunday, May 2 at 1am BST. The demo will be available until May 9 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT, or Sunday, May 10 at 1am BST. This demo will be open to everybody via Steam, alongside PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and on Stadia.

The multiplatform version of the demo was previously scheduled to run for just 24 hours, which was still a lot longer than the eight hours the previous PlayStation demos were available for. Squeezing in some Resident Evil on a Saturday night proved pretty difficult for a lot of players, so it’s good to see extended access for this wider release.

The demo’s time limit isn’t changing, however. A 60-minute timer will tick down as long as you’re in-game, and once it’s over, you’ll be kicked out with no option to restart. (Well, until the modders get their way, anyway.) I played both PS5 demos, and 60 minutes is plenty of time to complete both the Village and Castle segments, but you won’t have much opportunity to stop and smell the zombified roses.

The Resident Evil Village PC release date is coming in fast, and it’s looking like a smart addition to one of the most venerable series in horror games – with or without a very tall antagonist to spice up the action.