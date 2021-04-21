Resident Evil Village recipes

Want to know how to cook recipes in Resident Evil Village? In what may become one of the more polarising decisions, the latest Resident Evil game allows players to cook meals from foraged ingredients that offer permanent upgrades. The only ingredients on offer that we’ve seen so far is meat scavenged from the local farm animals.

Ingredients take up item slots, much like the guns, ammo, and herbs that you would normally have to play inventory Tetris with, so you need to ensure that you only gather what you need for the trip to The Duke’s Emporium. In addition to selling guns, ammo, and every one of the Resident Evil Village gun upgrades.

If you can get past the idea of shooting a ram – that’s just minding its own business – in the face, here is everything you need to know about Resident Evil recipes, from what yield of meats the animals provide to the currently known recipes in the game. We also have some clues from loosely translating the name of each dish as to what’s in it.

Resident Evil Village ingredients

It’s not just Lycans that populate Resident Evil Village, there are plenty of livestock roaming the farmyards and fish swimming in ponds. You could challenge yourself to avoid killing any of the animals and using their meat for upgrades, and while we’d certainly love to see anyone attempt the ‘Any % vegetarian speedrun’, chances are that surviving is more important to the average player.

Some animals do fight back however, and it is entirely possible that your demise will come not from one of the Lycans or other monsters in Resident Evil Village, but from being gored by a ram’s horns or succumbing to a bite from a pig. You can learn more about hunting the many beasts in our Resident Evil Village hunting guide.

Here is every currently known animal in Resident Evil Village, and how many ingredients you’ll get for each one:

Ram : Meat x2

: Meat x2 Pig : Meat x1

: Meat x1 Chicken : Poultry x1

: Poultry x1 Fish: Fish x1

To make your scavenged meats palatable, you’ll have to take them to The Duke’s Kitchen, found in The Duke’s Emporium, which is the big cart found in various places in the game. By handing over the right ingredients, The Duke will then cook local delicacies that will give you permanent upgrades upon consumption.

Resident Evil Village recipes

Here is every Resident Evil Village recipe, the ingredients needed to make them, and the rewards you get for making and eating them:

Recipe Ingredients Rewards Herbed Fish Has fish, but values not confirmed N/A Bird and Beast Pilaf Poultry x4

Meat x1 Damage taken when guarding decreases permanently Three-Flavoured Mititei Not confirmed, but might have all three meat types as the Mititei is a Romanian ground meat dish N/A Tochitura de Pui Not confirmed, but has poultry as it is a Chicken Tochitura N/A Ciorba de Porc Not confirmed, but has meat as it is a Romanian pork soup N/A Sarmale de Peste Not confirmed, but has fish as it is a Romanian stuffed fish N/A

And that’s everything we know about Resident Evil Village recipes. We will, of course, update this page with every recipe found in the game and where to find all of the ingredients needed to make them, so do check back when the Resident Evil Village release date rolls around. We also have a guide for the Resident Evil Village weapon upgrades and the Resident Evil Village goats of warding locations.