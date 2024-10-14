Okay. There are reasons to believe this is genuine, and there are reasons to believe it means nothing. Since RE4 Remake, we’ve been waiting to hear more about the future of Capcom’s survival horror series. A new version of Code Veronica seems possible, or maybe a remake of Resident Evil Zero. On the contrary, rather than bringing back the oldies, there’s reason to imagine that a fully-fledged sequel in the form of Resident Evil 9 will be Capcom’s next project – the Winters’ story might be concluded, or close enough, but there are still questions about Chris Redfield and the rest of the mainline cast. Yes, a Resident Evil 9 Metacritic page has just appeared and, yes, based on previous examples, this could be authentic. But there are also reasons to temper our expectations.

Resident Evil 9 feels like it could be anything, take place anywhere. RE7 was a completely different game to Resident Evil 6. Given the mild response to Village, it feels like the horror game is due another reinvention. But so far, we’ve heard nothing official. As of today, however, there is – possibly – a big clue that RE9 might be officially announced by Capcom in the imminent future, as the would-be sequel now has a page and listing on stalwart review aggregator site Metacritic.

Back in October 2023, we reported that a Metacritic page for Grand Theft Auto 6 had suddenly appeared. Two months later, in December, Rockstar confirmed the new GTA via that tectonic first trailer. Similarly, in December 2023, a Metacritic page for Resident Evil 4 Remake: Gold Edition went live. Again, two months later, that game was officially announced by Capcom. Based on that evidence, the RE9 page may well be the real thing.

However, back when we spotted the GTA 6 page, we contacted Metacritic to find out more. A representative for the site told us that Grand Theft Auto 6 had existed within Metacritic’s database since July 2022, and should have, in theory, generated a page when it was first submitted. In the case of the new Grand Theft Auto, it seems like there was a connection between the page going live and the announcement from Rockstar – one followed closely behind the other.

But the RE9 page could be the product of a very early submission from Capcom, and we might not hear anything about the game for a long time yet. Remember, Half-Life 3 has had a Metacritic page for years now. Also keep in mind that, as we investigated ourselves, it is basically possible for anyone to make a page on other official listing sites such as that for the Australian age-rating classification board. Potentially, this RE9 Metacritic page might not be connected to the actual game at all.

While we wait for more on the possible RE9, check out some of the other best upcoming PC games, or maybe the best zombie games ever made.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.