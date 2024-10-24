You can get $300 worth of Resident Evil games for the price of one, right now

I’ve said it before: Resident Evil 3 Remake is one of the most underrated games in the entire series. Bundle that together with RE Village, RE7, the remake of Resident Evil 2, and dozens of other hits from Capcom’s defining survival horror series, and you’ve got yourself one of the best batches of classic and modern scare-’em-ups available today. We’re still waiting on Code Veronica Remake, or maybe the full Resident Evil 9, but with the reimagined version of RE4 behind us, it’s a good opportunity to either round out your collection or explore the rest of the Resi world for the first time. Right now, you can get 11 Resident Evil games, covering the entire series chronology, for less than $60.

It’s hard to pick the best Resident Evil game here. I love the remake of 3 (partly because it’s so maligned otherwise) but the original version of RE4 is one of the most influential and brilliant horror games of all time – in fact, it’s one of the greatest videogames ever. Resident Evil 6 deserves more love. It’s big, bold, and terribly overengineered, but played with a friend, the Leon and Chris sections especially are a blast. I’m also a sucker for the remake of Resident Evil 2. The 1998 original will always have my heart, but the reimagined version of the RPD building and a tighter focus on survival and scares mean RE2 Remake is an outstanding game on its own merits.

Whether you’re missing a few key games from your collection or want to invest in Resident Evil for the first time, the Fanatical ‘Reawakened’ deal is perfect. There are 11 RE games available here, and you can customize your bundle depending on which you want.

Choose two games, and they come to $8 / £8 each. Pick three, and they’re down to $7.33 / £7.33 each. But if you go for all 11, that’s $299 / £240 worth of games for just $58 / £58. The full list of available titles is below:

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil 1 Remake

Resident Evil Zero

If you want to get the Fanatical Reawakened bundle, just click the button here.

Otherwise, try some of the other best zombie games, or maybe get the best survival games available on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.