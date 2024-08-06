What makes a Resident Evil game? For my money, you need true survival horror, B-movie antics, cheesy one-liners, and a sprinkling of action. Not every RE game hits all four of these quadrants, but even the low points in the series still have some redeeming qualities. With almost three decades of history of countless spinoffs and remakes, there’s a lot to choose from. So if you’re looking to plug some holes in your Resident Evil knowledge, or coming to the series for the first time, you can save over $150 on the games right now.

Not many people are brave enough to say it, but I like Resident Evil 6. Is it a good Resident Evil game? Not really, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good time. With plenty of series regulars crossing over, completely outlandish set pieces, and blood-pumping action, it’s definitely a good game to play with a friend. Especially if it’s cheap.

If you want more of a survival horror game instead, you can’t go wrong with the original. Or the remake of the original, in this case. Stuck in a mansion with limited resources, you’re surrounded by zombies, traps, and one of gaming’s greatest mysteries. The main reason the original Resident Evil holds up though is the inventory management. This mechanic was copied for years because the simple act of always considering what you have on you, what you need, and where you can get it from is timeless.

You can choose to build your Resident Evil Steam bundle with either three, five, or all eight games, so if you already own a few you can save some cash. Grabbing all eight is the best deal though, saving you 87% and over $150 with a cost of $23.19 / £23.19.

Fanatical Resident Evil Steam bundle

The Fanatical Resident Evil bundle doesn’t contain every game in the series, but it does include some of the best. Here are the Resident Evil games you can get in this bundle.

Resident Evil Remake

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Long-time fans will notice that the original trilogy is nowhere to be seen on this list, that’s because they’re not on Steam. Instead, the Resident Evil trilogy is making its way to GOG, with the first game available right now. We’ve all been locked in an eternal debate as to whether the 1996 original or 2002 remake of Resident Evil is better, and while I think the latter has more to offer, the original keeps the FMV cutscenes and cheesy one-liners in all their glory.

The Fanatical Resident Evil bundle ends on Tuesday August 13 at midnight PST, and Wednesday August 14 at 3am EST / 8am BST / 6pm AEDT. You can check it out by clicking the widget below.

If you want to get even more immersed in the spooks, we’ve brought together all the best VR horror games you need to try. Otherwise keep an eye on all the biggest upcoming PC games, Resident Evil 9 chief among them.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.