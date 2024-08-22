The future of Resident Evil, Capcom’s defining survival horror series, is unclear right now. The next game could be a full RE9, the long-rumored Code Veronica remake, or maybe, as a curveball, a new version of the oft-forgotten Resident Evil Zero. Whatever’s coming up, even if you’re a longtime RE devout, there’s a chance some of the lesser-known games have escaped your attention. Otherwise, you might be a newcomer, eager to give Resident Evil a try, but unsure where to start. Either way, the new Resident Evil Humble Bundle is pretty irresistible – 11 RE games, spanning almost the entire series, for $30. That’s $295 worth of games for less than the price of one.

Looking at the new Resident Evil bundle, it’s hard to pick a personal favorite. The original RE4 from 2005 remains the greatest third-person shooter of all time, but there’s also Resident Evil 3 Remake, roundly criticized at launch, but, for me, superior to the 1999 version in every way and one of the leanest, most well-paced horror games in recent years. There’s also Village, the latest mainline Resident Evil, RE7, credited with soft rebooting the series, and the superlative remake of Resident Evil 2 – and that’s not all.

Whether you’re coming to Resident Evil for the first time or simply plugging some gaps in your catalogue, the Humble Bundle, which encapsulates the entirety of the RE canon, from mansion incident to the gruesome tale of Ethan Winters, is well worth it. Here’s the complete list:

Resident Evil Zero

Resident Evil 1 Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Residen Evil 4 (2005)

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 8: Village

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

You don’t get the original, classic trilogy (although those are coming to PC soon), the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake, or Code Veronica, but essentially, this is the entire RE series. There are different versions of this Humble Bundle, but if you want all 11 games, worth $295 / £226, you’ll pay $30 / £23.55. Just click the button below.

