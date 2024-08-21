Honestly it’s beginning to seem like going to another planet is simply a bad idea. You can be a space explorer having a lovely time out there and then bam, you’re on a world like Ryhalian and things are going very wrong indeed. That’s exactly what’s happening to your character in upcoming horror game Retrieval, and in its newest trailer you can get a taste of the action – if your stomach is strong enough.

Created by developer 333Studios, Retrieval sets you down on a distant planet where you and your research team have become stranded. Playing as commander Hana Loshe you explore an abandoned base, but in true horror game style you’ll soon find out that you’re not alone – even though you might wish you were.

Promising to take things beyond the normal survival horror experience with cinematic visuals and a focus on storytelling, details about the full Retrieval game are currently thin on the ground but it’s safe to say one thing – it looks absolutely incredible.

Part of that’s down to how the game is using Nvidia’s RTXDI technology to enhance ray-tracing and shadows, along with Dolby Atmos 3D audio to give you that fully immersive experience. Just a quick look through the trailer shows that the team behind this title isn’t skimping on the look of it, with ichor and blood aplenty for horror aficionados who like their games dripping in crimson.

If all of this sounds like your thing then you may have to wait a little longer, as there’s no release date for Retrieval just yet. What you can do, however, is head to Steam to add it to your wishlist in anticipation of its gory arrival.

Should you need something to fill the days until it releases, you can head to our guide to the best space games you can play in 2024, as well as our picks for the absolute best action-adventure games out there right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.