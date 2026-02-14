PlayStation's underloved roguelite is cheaper than ever on PC, right before a sequel launches

If you put Binding of Issac or Hades into a blender with the horror classic Alien, while spicing it up with PlayStation's commitment to narrative-driven third-person games, Returnal would be the resulting smoothie - a twisted, frustrating, and occasionally sour smoothie, but a delicious one nonetheless. It's a unique little gem in the publisher's portfolio, and is unsurprisingly lost in the white noise behind hits like God of War, the 'Ghost of' series, and Insomniac's Marvel games. However, Returnal isn't one to pass on, and this brilliant roguelite game is cheaper than ever on PC - right before the sequel's release on PS5.

Saros doesn't have a PC launch date just yet, but its predecessor Returnal is available already, packed with all of the post-launch updates that include an endless mode and co-op play. You play as Selene Vassos, a space pilot who is stuck on the dangerous alien planet of Atropos, resurrected after every death and stuck in a constant time loop, with the planet seemingly changing with each loop.

The narrative of the time loop clearly sets it up for the roguelite progression of the game, while the subtle changes make each playthrough distinct. As you consistently survive in the game's different biomes, you'll uncover new weapons, with each one offering unique traits that can be enhanced the more you use it. Considering so few triple-A-funded developers have made roguelites, Returnal feels visually and narratively brilliant, although it is a little bit of an unfair advantage.

What makes Returnal really difficult isn't the frustration of returning to the beginning, but rather the bullet hell-style mechanics that make enemy projectiles challenging to keep your eyes on. Selene is armed with dodges and a trusty grappling hook to make your movements more swift, but the constant barrage of death coming your way will keep you moving. Otherwise, you'll die. Simple as that, really.

The excellent Tower of Sisyphus mode grants you a nearly-endless loop of battling, putting the focus on combat above all else - although, there is more of Selene's story to uncover. Alternatively, if you're finding the experience too difficult to complete, the post-launch co-op mode allows you and a friend to conquer Atropos' various foes together, where you both play as a different version of Selene from another cycle.

With PlayStation's major franchises or upcoming IPs taking up most of the chatter online, I rarely see Returnal discussed. However, it's absolutely great, and a must-play if you're a roguelite fanatic like myself. Right now, you can grab Returnal for just $21.59 / £17.99 at Fanatical, a 64% discount from its typical price and the cheapest it has ever been.

If you're looking to play Saros when it finally comes to PC, Returnal is a great way to see developer Housemarque's talent when it comes to roguelites - and what better time than when it's on sale?