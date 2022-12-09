PS5 exclusive Returnal is coming to PC in 2023

Bullet-hell action roguelike Returnal will be the first PlayStation 5 exclusive to make the jump to PC, and it's coming out in "early 2023"

Returnal character faces forward with a broken astronaut helmet
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Returnal

Bullet-hell action-adventure game Returnal will launch on PC next year, Sony has revealed. In an announcement at the Game Awards 2022, the studio said Housemarque’s celebrated sci-fi shooter will make the leap to PC in “early 2023,” making it the first PlayStation 5 exclusive to be ported to PC.

Here’s the launch trailer for Returnal:

YouTube Thumbnail

We don’t have any details yet on the Returnal system requirements, or on the Returnal PC release date, but we’ll be sure to share more information as soon as it’s available. A recent leak, however, seemed to reveal some Returnal PC requirements, as well as the fact that it’ll support Nvidia DLSS technology.

Check out our list of the best space games in the meantime.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.