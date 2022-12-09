PS5 exclusive Returnal is coming to PC in 2023

Bullet-hell action-adventure game Returnal will launch on PC next year, Sony has revealed. In an announcement at the Game Awards 2022, the studio said Housemarque’s celebrated sci-fi shooter will make the leap to PC in “early 2023,” making it the first PlayStation 5 exclusive to be ported to PC.

Here’s the launch trailer for Returnal:

We don’t have any details yet on the Returnal system requirements, or on the Returnal PC release date, but we’ll be sure to share more information as soon as it’s available. A recent leak, however, seemed to reveal some Returnal PC requirements, as well as the fact that it’ll support Nvidia DLSS technology.

