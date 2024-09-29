Reynatis is a game with a solid amount of prestige propping it on the gaming mainstage. FuRyu, a studio behind a handful of minor cult classics over the last decade, like The Caligula Effect, is the studio behind the new Japanese action RPG. Finally getting a Steam launch for a Western audience, Reynatis delivers comfort food action and a solid soundtrack.

Reynatis has been on action RPG games fans’ radar since it was announced back in February 2024. The game instantly garnered attention because of the famous names attached to the project. Notably Kazushige Nojima, a lead writer on Final Fantasy 7, FF8, FF10, and more, and Yoko Shimomura, primarily known for her work as the main composer for the Kingdom Hearts games, have lent their creative abilities to Reynatis, setting up some high expectations.

The game takes place in modern Shibuya, Japan, and incorporates authentic brands to make the environment feel natural. You’ll come across shops like Adidas and Burger King, which is a bit jarring initially. Reynatis’ story focuses on two main characters: Marin, a wizard who must use his magic cautiously as it has been outlawed, and Sari, a law officer who is allowed to use magic out in the open freely.

The combat focuses on a two-mode system: In Liberated mode, you’ll spend all your mana on offensive magic, but you cannot block any attacks. Once you’ve spent all your mana, you’ll transition to Suppressed mode, where you can’t attack but can dodge. Dodging at the perfect moment helps you build up mana, eventually putting you back into Liberated mode where you can fight back.

The highlight of Reynatis is certainly the composition, as Yoko Shimomura is an absolute legend capable of creating a truly memorable atmosphere in any situation.

Reynatis is available on Steam for $59.99/£44.87. The game can be purchased here. Reynatis also has a free demo available for those unsure if they should buy at full price.

