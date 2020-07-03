This elegant RGB gaming PC is the perfect Beat Saber machine

RGB has its sparkly roots sewn into pretty much every PC component and peripheral these days, but it doesn’t always have to be red, green, or blue. Some of the best-looking setups are white, or black-on-white – beautifully minimal and vividly crisp. There’s less demand for white coloured products so they tend to cost a little more, but RGB lighting doesn’t suffer from that problem, as Reddit user Aceventura926 can probably testify.

This reddit user has uploaded a video of probably the most gorgeous gaming setup we’ve ever seen. No multicoloured mess, no chassis that’s been made to look like a transformer, just a perfect blend of minimalism and extravagance.

The highlight is the lighting effect on the 24-pin and 8-pin connector cables, making the entire rig look like it’s been ripped straight from Portal or Beat Saber. If you can suspend your disbelief for just a moment, the cables even look like they’re displaying the data travelling through them – until you snap out of it and remember data moves astronomically faster than that, and that those cables are carrying no data anyway.

The PSU’s regular 24-pin and 8-pin cables are attached to Lian Li Strimer Plus RGB extension cables to get the cool lighting effect. These cables can simply be clipped onto the end of your 24-pin and 8-pin cables behind the backplate and then threaded out front to give the illusion of a full length of RGB-lit cables.

The other thing that adds aesthetic flair to this monster build is the sheer number of fans crammed into it. I say “crammed”, but the Lian Li PC-011 chassis is big enough to host all nine fans with ease. Of course, with such an amazing aesthetic you have to have the hardware to match, and Aceventura926 appears to agree since the rig is packed full of high-end components:

Specs CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Graphics card Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super SSD WD Blue SN550 1TB, Crucial MX500 1TB (x2) Memory Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB Motherboard Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming CPU cooler NZXT Kraken Z73

The combination of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super means this mean machine should be able to absolutely demolish any game in its path – we’d expect no less from such a rig. But the high-specced components aren’t what makes this build shine – there are plenty of run-of-the-mill RTX 2080 Super builds knocking around these days, after all. No, what makes it shine are those Lian Li RGB cables, and the choice of colour and effect to go with them. Top class stuff, Aceventura926.