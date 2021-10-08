Riders Republic is holding a free PC Play Day ahead of its launch later this month

You’ve got another chance to check out Riders Republic ahead of launch if you’re planning on playing on PC. The extreme sports open-world game will be available on PC to play free for 24 hours starting the morning of October 12, and you can start pre-loading it the day before.

During the PC Play Day, all of Riders Republic’s multiplayer modes and career progressions will be available to try out. That means you’ll be able to bike, ski, snowboard, and wingsuit your way around some of the United States’ most scenic national parks landmarks, testing your skill and mettle in Mass Race, Versus Mode, Tricks Battle, and Free for All.

Mass Race is probably the mode you’ve seen the most of, if you’ve been watching Ubisoft’s promotional material for Riders Republic. These are the huge, 50-player races that jump from extreme sport to extreme sport, perhaps starting with a downhill skiing segment and transitioning into a rocket wingsuit course halfway through. Tricks Battle takes place in smaller bespoke arenas, and see two teams of six players compete to land tricks and capture zones.

The PC Play Day begins at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST on October 12, and runs until the same time the next day. You can begin pre-loading the game 24 hours ahead of the start time by finding Riders Republic in the Ubisoft Connect desktop app.