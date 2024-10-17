Riftstorm is like a sci-fi roguelike take on Diablo, and you can try it today

Riftstorm is my ideal amalgamation of genres. At a glance it’s the isometric ARPG leanings of Diablo dressed up as a sci-fi spy thriller, but there’s more to it than that. Dig a little deeper and Riftstorm reveals its looter shooter roguelike elements, and this is where things start to get really interesting. Not only does this game blend gameplay styles, but it’s also about mythic threats from across the cosmos, because why not?

Strap those boots on tight, because you’re now a member of the Mythic Protocol Weavers. Part of a globe-trotting group of secret agents, it’s your job to take on the occult threats hiding in the shadows. You can do this alone or with friends in Riftstorm, but either way the result is the same. There’s always going to be plenty to shoot in this roguelike game.

In a similar vein to XCOM 2, you take on different threats across the globe in an effort to stop the occult menace. This is where the looter shooter roguelike part comes in: no two missions are the same because the layout, drops, and enemies you face always shift. If you’ve played classics like Hades and Enter the Gungeon, you know what comes next. It’s time to start hitting and dodging.

A new playtest is happening for Riftstorm right now, and we’ve even got an exclusive gameplay trailer to show you.

If you’ve played Riftstorm before, or just love hearing about extra free content, there’s an awful lot of new stuff in this next playtest. The Rook and Thistle make up two new playable characters, and each offers entirely new ways to play. Rook’s the all-rounder with grenades, mines, and a stun spell, while Thistle channels the occult via a tome that turns her into a spell-casting powerhouse.

The dungeon system has also been given quite the rework. There are graphical updates with new biomes and lighting systems, but all of the maps are also now bigger than ever. You can find a plethora of new weapons, and then dismantle them thanks to the new crafting update. Doing so gives you scrap, which can then be used to craft bigger and better equipment. It’s the circle of life.

If the wait for Hades 2’s full launch has you down or you just need some more isometric action in your life, Riftstorm is the place to get it.

The new Riftstorm alpha playtest is live from today until Wednesday October 30. The full launch is planned for sometime in 2025. You can get involved right here.

