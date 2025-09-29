If there's one game that hasn't had enough love over the last couple of years, it's easily Rise of the Ronin. Coming off the heels of the excellent Ghost of Tsushima, it was overlooked despite its stylish Nioh-like combat and was further overshadowed when the PC release launched around the same time as Assassin's Creed: Shadows. However, if you're sad that Ghost of Yotei isn't coming to PC yet, Rise of the Ronin is a great substitute - and it's at its lowest ever price on Humble Bundle right now.

Like many of the best RPGs, Rise of the Ronin gives you the pleasure of watching a story unfold across a large open world. You play as a custom character, meeting characters and forging bonds with people like Ryoma Sakamoto, who, like you, has deserted his clan (hence, the 'Ronin' in the game's title).

As you explore Japan during a pivotal point in its history, you'll be stuck in the middle of a pro and anti-Shogunate climate. You're given the option to choose between the two factions several times throughout the story, allowing you to completely change the outcome of your character's journey. Of course, it's not all political drama, as Rise of the Ronin happens to be a cracking action game, too.

Team Ninja has developed some of the greatest combat systems in videogame history, and that's a streak that continues with Rise of the Ronin. You're given plenty of weapons to choose from (including katanas, dual swords, bows, and firearms), which gives you lots of ways to approach enemy conflict. You're also equipped with gliders to descend on enemy camps, or grappling hooks to reach vantage points - they're not only handy in battle, but give you fun ways of navigating the game's open world, too.

As someone who has played Rise of the Ronin, Ghost of Tsushima, and the latest Assassin's Creed game, I think Rise of the Ronin is sorely underrated. Sure, it may not be one of the best PC games of all time, but it offers some solid action with a gripping narrative. If you've been growing impatient waiting for Ghost of Yotei, well, this is a solid choice to keep you occupied.

Now is the ideal time to get it too, with Rise of the Ronin dropping to an all-time low price of $34.99 at Humble Bundle, making it a worthwhile addition to your library at a fraction of the usual price.

If you're looking for something similar to Rise of the Ronin, but with a larger focus on being sneaky ninjas, you can take a look at our best stealth games list for some great options. Alternatively, if you're looking for something with a little more freedom, the best sandbox games list is regularly updated with amazing games you'll love.

Traveling over Japan is quite a lengthy trip, even in Rise of the Ronin, but if you're keen to pass the time while you ride on horseback, our PCGamesN Discord is a great place to hang out. I'm a little biased, but well, who can blame me? You just read an entire article about how much I love this game, so my opinion must matter.