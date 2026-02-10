Ghost of Yotei isn't on PC just yet, but this open-world samurai RPG is cheaper than ever and still brilliant

If the Nioh games are Team Ninja's attempts at infusing Dark Souls-style games with its talent for action, Rise of the Ronin is the developer's take on Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei games. While it doesn't nail some of the elements of the Ghost duology, it does offer a world brimming with combat, a war between two factions, and a more RPG-focused experience that is still brilliant to play. Best of all, while Ghost of Yotei is yet to launch on PC, Rise of the Ronin is already available, and at a lower price than ever before right now.

Comparing Rise of the Ronin to one of the best action-adventure games on the market is a bit difficult. The former PlayStation exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, and its PS5-only sequel (at least, right now) are some of my favorite games of all time, and Rise of the Ronin does struggle to compete in some areas. However, it's also an entirely different experience in many ways, bringing Team Ninja's looter-style elements into the forefront as well as having a more traditional action RPG experience.

Set in a war-torn Japan in the 19th Century, with three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's reign, Western ships are approaching, as the country falls into chaos. As the protagonist, you're put right in the middle, and the fate of Japan itself rests on your shoulders. Split between historical figures like the leader of the anti-shogunate, Ryoma Sakamoto, and the pro-shogunate Isami Kondo, you'll need to make a variety of hard choices.

From the reliable slice of a trusty katana, or the powerful slash of the formidable odashi, Rise of the Ronin excels at letting you fight against enemies with a variety of combat styles. As for traversal, you can hop on your mount and ride across Japan's terrain, use your glider to… well, glide, from high spots, or the all-too-common grappling rope to get to hard-to-reach places. You can even use the grappling rope as a weapon, if you want.

I love Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei. I even have a tattoo of the former permanently etched into my skin. But Rise of the Ronin is a solid rival, and if you want to give Team Ninja's open-world adventure a try, you can grab it for just $26.49 / £21.19 at Fanatical. That's cheaper than it's ever been, and around 25 hours of playtime if you focus on just the main story. Not bad for almost half price.

If you're waiting for Nioh 3 to drop in price but want some of that Team Ninja magic without paying triple-A prices, Rise of the Ronin is an excellent choice. Honestly, it's a great game that doesn't get the praise it deserves, especially next to the continued popularity of the Nioh trilogy.