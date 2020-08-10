Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts codes: how to get all 16 Artifacts

Wondering how to get Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts? Risk of Rain 2 is built upon a procedurally generated foundation, but you can set your own rules by using Artifacts. There are 16 Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts to hunt down and discover in the game, portrayed as a combination of symbols scattered throughout the levels.

Once found, they can be activated in a terminal found in the Sky Meadow realm, where you will have to manually input the symbols and activate the Artifact from a laptop. A portal will open moments later, leading you to a boss fight in Bulwark’s Ambry, which is a hidden realm. If you succeed, the modifier will become available in your following runs, which can then be toggled in the lobby.

Whether you want to know what a combination you just found does or save yourself some time and energy, you can find the Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts codes list below, as well as a breakdown of what to expect in the fight.

Where to activate Artifacts

Artifacts in Risk of Rain 2 are activated in Sky Meadow, the fifth stage in each run. The terminal can be found at the bottom of the level, so as soon as you set foot in the realm, ignore all enemies and look for a massive hole on the floor. Descend and make your way forward. Even if you aggro a couple of enemies don’t worry about them, since they won’t follow you to this place.

Once you arrive, you will notice a 3×3 grid, as well as an Artifact combination on a stone on the left side. Input the Artifact code of your choosing, and then head back and open up the portal by interacting with the laptop.

The list below showcases all combinations, divided in top, middle, and bottom rows.

Artifacts list

Artifact of Chaos

Description: Friendly fire is enabled for both survivors and monsters alike.

Friendly fire is enabled for both survivors and monsters alike. Code: Circle, Triangle, Circle – Circle, Triangle, Circle – Circle, Triangle, Circle

Artifact of Command

Description: Choose your items.

Choose your items. Code: Square, Square, Square – Square, Square, Square – Triangle, Triangle, Triangle

Artifact of Death

Description: When one player dies, everyone dies. Enable only if you want to truly put your teamwork and individual skill to the ultimate test.

When one player dies, everyone dies. Enable only if you want to truly put your teamwork and individual skill to the ultimate test. Code: Circle, Circle, Circle – Square, Triangle, Square – Circle, Triangle, Circle

Artifact of Dissonance

Description: Monsters can appear outside their usual environments.

Monsters can appear outside their usual environments. Code: Circle, Square, Square – Square, Square, Square – Square, Square, Circle

Artifact of Enigma

Description: Spawn a random equipment that changes every time it’s activated.

Spawn a random equipment that changes every time it’s activated. Code: Diamond, Square, Square – Triangle, Square, Triangle – Circle, Diamond, Diamond

Artifact of Evolution

Description: Monsters gain items between stages.

Monsters gain items between stages. Code: Diamond, Diamond, Diamond – Square, Square, Square – Circle, Circle, Circle

Artifact of Frailty

Description: Fall damage is doubled and lethal.

Fall damage is doubled and lethal. Code: Circle, Circle, Circle – Triangle, Circle, Triangle – Triangle, Triangle, Triangle

Artifact of Glass

Description: Allies deal 500% damage, but have 10% health.

Allies deal 500% damage, but have 10% health. Code: Diamond, Diamond, Diamond – Diamond, Diamond, Diamond – Diamond, Diamond, Diamond

Artifact of Honor

Description: Enemies can only spawn as elites.

Enemies can only spawn as elites. Code: Square, Square, Square – Square, Triangle, Square – Square, Square, Square

Artifact of Kin

Description: Monsters will be of only one type per stage.

Monsters will be of only one type per stage. Code: Circle, Triangle, Triangle – Diamond, Circle, Triangle – Diamond, Circle, Triangle

Artifact of Metamorphosis

Description: Players always spawn as a random survivor.

Players always spawn as a random survivor. Code: Diamond, Square, Circle – Diamond, Square, Circle – Diamond, Square, Circle

Artifact of Sacrifice

Description: Monsters drop items on death, but Chests no longer spawn.

Monsters drop items on death, but Chests no longer spawn. Code: Triangle, Triangle, Triangle – Triangle, Triangle, Triangle – Triangle, Diamond, Triangle

Artifact of Soul

Description: Wisps emerge from defeated monsters.

Wisps emerge from defeated monsters. Code: Circle, Square, Circle – Circle, Diamond, Circle – Square, Diamond, Square

Artifact of Spite

Description: Enemies drop multiple exploding bombs on death.

Enemies drop multiple exploding bombs on death. Code: Triangle, Circle, Triangle – Circle, Circle, Circle – Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Artifact of Swarms

Description: Monster spawns are doubled, but monster maximum health is halved.

Monster spawns are doubled, but monster maximum health is halved. Code: Circle, Circle, Triangle – Triangle, Diamond, Triangle – Triangle, Circle, Circle

Artifact of Vengeance

Description: Your relentless doppelganger will invade every 10 minutes.

Your relentless doppelganger will invade every 10 minutes. Code: Diamond, Square, Square – Diamond, Circle, Square – Diamond, Square, Square

Bulwark’s Ambry boss fight

You can only input one Artifact code at the time, which means that you’ll have to visit Bulwark’s Ambry 16 times if you want to unlock them all. It’s not a particularly hard fight, but it’s best to come prepared beforehand. Depending on how many items you were able to loot in previous levels, it might be best to roam around the area and loot before going through the portal.

This realm will pit you against the Artifact Reliquary, a boss that does not actively move around the map as you would expect. Rather, it stands still in the centre, shooting slow but deadly energy beams at you for as long as the fight lasts.

The strategy here is to grab Artifact Keys and use them on the boss itself. Doing so will make your character bounce back in the air, so beware of the landing. After the first one, enemies will begin to appear. Don’t worry about trying to hurt the boss since it’s no use – instead, keep killing enemies until they drop a new key. Approach the Artifact Reliquary, activate the key, and repeat until it’s finished.

As a recommendation, make sure to roam around the map first before activating the first key, since there’s a bit of money to loot and will give you a headstart to purchase chests on the fly as you fight against the enemy horde, as well as healing trees. Whether you’re playing solo or online, choosing a character that can move freely in the air or dash away from an imminent fall such as the Risk of Rain 2 Artificer or the Mercenary is key, since there’s a lot of gaps on the floor that won’t be easily recognizable as you’re dodging projectiles mid air.

As long as you keep attention to where you’re standing and grab chests as soon as you have enough income, you should be done with the fight in no time, ready to experiment with your new modifier on the next run.

One last tip: you will be affected by whichever Artifact code you’re trying to unlock during the boss fight, so it’s good to know the effects before signing up to the challenge.