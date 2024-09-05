It’s fair to say that the Seekers of the Storm DLC for Risk of Rain 2 hasn’t gone quite how developer Gearbox wanted. At launch, the game was beset by negative reviews, with players citing issues with balance, weapons, bugs, and a general feeling that it wasn’t the same quality of previous updates. The game’s developer, for its part, has promised to turn the ship around and fix what’s gone wrong, and the first part of that redemption arc has now launched.

The majority of this update focuses on bug fixes, with Risk of Rain 2 issues introduced in the DLC getting resolved ahead of tackling gameplay woes. Over forty issues affecting the roguelike game are resolved in this patch, including many that were being called out specifically in negative Steam reviews.

The major issue fixed in this first patch is one that tied certain effects and builds to a player’s FPS. After the launch of the DLC, certain abilities such as the Mercenary’s special would change behavior depending on how fast the game was running, in this case lasting much longer if performance was poor. Others would become unstable or unpredictable, depending on the game running too fast or too slow. Thankfully, this all should now be resolved, so players should have a more consistent experience in-game.

Items now get picked up when they’re supposed to, final boss Mithrix will now no longer become invulnerable, Acrid’s skills will now work properly both in terms of collision and damage, and there’s many more fixes to check out before you hop in for your next run. However, it is important to note that gameplay tweaks are not included here yet – though Gearbox affirms it is both listening to feedback and working to provide solutions.

“Beyond bugs, the team is also looking closely at your gameplay feedback. We want Seekers of the Storm to be the best possible version of itself, and that involves listening to the community,” the developer writes on the patch notes. “While we’re focused on bugs for now, we’ll be looking to implement more of those gameplay updates in future patches.”

While the game’s former developer holds some concerns about the current state of the title there may be hope on the horizon. This update is not only the first patch for the DLC, but part of a planned redemption arc – something Gearbox promised previously – and hopefully that can be pulled off successfully.

The first patch for the Seekers of the Storm DLC for Risk of Rain 2 is out now. Head over to the Steam announcement to read the full patch notes, and the latest statement from the developer.

