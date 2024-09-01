Risk of Rain 2 Seekers of the Storm DLC developer Gearbox is working on a PC patch for the expansion, after players mass reported a plethora of issues with the launch. While RoR2 is one of the most played and beloved roguelikes on Steam, with nearly 200,000 reviews at 93% positive, this new DLC is fraught with problems. Between glitches and a lack of balance, both the base game and extra content are fraught with bugs, and now Gearbox outlines a major patch coming to the game.

If Risk of Rain 2’s DLC drama caught you unawares, I’ll run you through a quick history lesson. Both of the roguelike games were originally developed by Hopoo Games, before Gearbox Publishing worked with Hopoo to release the sequel in 2020. From here Gearbox bought the IP rights from Hopoo in 2022, with Seekers of the Storm as the first Gearbox-developed content. It hasn’t gone down well.

Between new bugs, underpowered weapons, items, characters, and more, many players are devastated by the lack of quality in the new DLC. Only 43% of the 6,000 recent Steam reviews are positive. Original Risk of Rain 2 developer Jeffry Hunt, who left Hopoo in 2021, even told us that “seeing some of the rushed changes crippling that work is difficult.”

Now, Gearbox tells players that it’s working on a PC patch to start fixing the issues, with its initial list of targeted bugs counting 17 so far. Game elements like physics, attack speed, and movement are being adversely impacted by player fps, the Mithrix boss is sometimes invincible, and health bars are slow to update.

“First, we want to share our plan for how we’re addressing these concerns. We’ve been able to reproduce many of the bugs you’ve brought to our attention. We’re working as swiftly as possible to get fixes delivered to you. These will be shipped on PC first with consoles to follow as quickly as we can.

“While this patch won’t solve every issue you’re running into, we’re prioritizing the community-reported issues as best we can. Please continue to submit bug reports on Discord, with video if possible. Reach out to our customer support team if you need help.”

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford also adds on Twitter/X that there’s “loads more to come” regarding Risk of Rain 2 fixes. “I am super, super proud of what we [Gearbox] accomplished,” Pitchford adds in a response post. “It is a very awesome team making very awesome entertainment. All glory goes to the dev team. If you have any problems, please blame me. I am always happy to be the pin cushion and am ultimately responsible and accountable anyways. Whatever the case, don’t be a hater.”

